NASA sees Eastern Pacific's newest tropical storm organizing

September 25, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA sees Eastern Pacific's newest tropical storm organizing
At 4:25 a.m. EDT (0825 UTC) on Sept. 25, 2018, the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite looked at Tropical Depression 20E in infrared light. MODIS found coldest cloud tops (yellow) had temperatures near minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 degrees Celsius) around the center and southwest of the center. It later became Tropical Storm Rosa. Credit: NASA/NRL

NASA provided an infrared look at newly developed Tropical Storm Rosa in the Eastern Pacific and found the storm was getting better organized.

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over the Eastern Pacific early on Sept. 25 when Rosa was still a called 20E. Infrared satellite data taken at 4:25 a.m. EDT (0825 UTC) on Sept. 25 from the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite revealed strongest storms with the coldest cloud top temperatures around 20E's center and in a band of thunderstorms southwest of center.

MODIS data showed that the tropical cyclone's cloud pattern has become better organized, with developing convective banding features and the depression was upgraded to a tropical .

MODIS found coldest cloud tops had temperatures near minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 degrees Celsius). NASA research has found that cloud top temperatures that cold have the capability to generate heavy rainfall.

At 9 a.m. EDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Strom Rosa was located near latitude 14.7 degrees north, longitude 108.0 degrees west. That's about 385 miles (620 km) south-southwest of Manzanillo Mexico, so there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 kph). A west to west-northwest motion at a similar forward speed is expected during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 kph) with higher gusts.

NHC noted that conditions favor continued strengthening, with Rosa likely to remain in an environment of warm waters, low shear, and a very moist mid-level air mass for the next several days. Additional strengthening is likely, and Rosa could become a hurricane on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Explore further: NASA finds wind shear affecting Tropical Storm Paul

Related Stories

NASA tracking Hurricane Olivia's track toward Hawaii

September 10, 2018

Hurricane Olivia moved from the Eastern Pacific into the Central Pacific and is expected to affect Hawaii. NASA's Aqua satellite the northeast and southwestern quadrants of the storm to be the most powerful on Sept. 10.

Recommended for you

Extreme weather events rarely occur in isolation

September 25, 2018

The end of the baking hot summer is a forceful reminder of what the climate could hold in store for us in the future. Between April and August of this year, rainfall in Eastern Switzerland was lower than has ever been recorded. ...

Retracing Antarctica's glacial past

September 25, 2018

More than 26,000 years ago, sea level was much lower than it is today partly because the ice sheets that jut out from the continent of Antarctica were enormous and covered by grounded ice—ice that was fully attached to ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.