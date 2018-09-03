KLM reaches wage accord with pilots to avert strike

September 4, 2018
"KLM is delighted that it has reached an agreement with the VNV and hopes that a line can now be drawn under a difficult period. KLM wishes now to join with the VNV to concentrate on the challenges ahead," the airline stated

Dutch national carrier KLM said Tuesday it had reached an accord with pilots for a new wage deal to avert a strike.

"Following an intensive round of negotiations and with the assistance of an arbitrator, KLM and the Dutch Airline Pilots Association, the VNV, today reached accord on a collective labour agreement for KLM's pilots," KLM said in a statement.

The agreement, which the airline said would "reduce work pressure" while also delivering "increased flexibility," was reached two days before a deadline the VNV had set as it sought a wage increase and better working conditions.

Talks had previously reached an impasse after the pilots in May rejected initial proposals.

At KLM's partner Air France, nine organisations covering pilots, hostesses and stewards and ground staff said Thursday they were ramping up their own pay claim, providing a bumpy landing for incoming chief executive Ben Smith.

Related Stories

Italian pilots approve deal with Ryanair

August 28, 2018

Italian pilots have approved an agreement over working conditions with Ryanair in the first such deal the strike-hit low-cost aviation giant has fully concluded.

Ryanair recognises cabin crew union in Ireland

August 30, 2018

Ryanair said Thursday it has agreed to recognise Ireland-based cabin crew who have union membership, stepping up a drawn-out process to improve workers' conditions and avert strikes.

