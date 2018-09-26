Google CEO to meet with US lawmakers after previous snub

September 28, 2018 by Michael Liedtke

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is scheduled to meet privately with members of Congress Friday after he and his boss, Google co-founder Larry Page, stood up lawmakers at a public hearing earlier this month.

The closed-door gathering is expected to include discussions about President Donald Trump's recent allegations that Google has been rigging the results of its influential to suppress conservative viewpoints. Google has denied any political bias.

Recent reports that Google is poised to re-enter China with a search engine generating censored to comply with the demands of that country's Communist government are also expected to be on the agenda. Also potential new regulations that would define how much personal information that internet companies can collect about people using their services.

Both Trump and some U.S. lawmakers also have been raising the possibility of asking government regulators to investigate whether Google has abused its power to thwart competition through its dominant search engine and other widely used services that include Gmail, YouTube, the Chrome web browser and its Android software that runs most of the world's smartphones.

Pichai's meeting with about two dozen Republican lawmakers will be held in the Capitol office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who represents a district in Google's home state of California.

"Google has a lot of questions to answer about reports of bias in its results, violations of user privacy, anticompetitive behavior, and business dealings with repressive regimes like China," McCarthy said in a statement.

Pichai indicated he also plans to meet with Democrats while in Washington.

"These meetings will continue Google's long history of engaging with Congress, including testifying seven times to Congress this year," he said.

Google and its corporate parent, Alphabet, may also be trying to mend some political fences after Pichai and Page—now Alphabet's CEO—snubbed Congress a few weeks ago. Neither of them appeared at a high-profile hearing looking into what Twitter, Facebook and Google have been doing to prevent Russia and other foreign governments from using their services to sow discord among U.S. voters in an attempt to sway elections.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified at the hearing, as did Facebook's No. 2 executive, Sheryl Sandberg, but Google was only willing to send its general counsel. That didn't satisfy lawmakers, who left a vacant chair that they hoped either Pichai or Page would occupy. The no-show prompted Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., to call Google "arrogant."

Friday's meetings will be a prelude to Pichai's anticipated return to Washington in November for a public hearing before the House Judiciary Committee that's scheduled for after the midterm elections.

Explore further: As Google turns 20, questions over whether it's too powerful

Related Stories

As Google turns 20, questions over whether it's too powerful

September 7, 2018

Twenty years after Larry Page and Sergey Brin set out to organize all of the internet's information, the search engine they named Google has morphed into a dominating force in smartphones, online video, email, maps and much ...

Facebook, Twitter defend efforts to stop election meddling

September 5, 2018

Facebook and Twitter executives, defending their companies on Capitol Hill, said Wednesday they are aggressively trying to root out foreign interests seeking to sow divisions in American democracy as the November elections ...

Recommended for you

Ready-to-use recipe for turning plant waste into gasoline

September 25, 2018

Bioscience engineers at KU Leuven, Belgium, already knew how to make gasoline in the laboratory from plant waste such as sawdust. Now, the researchers have developed a road map, as it were, for industrial cellulose gasoline.

Late to the party, German carmakers join race against Tesla

September 23, 2018

After years watching Tesla's electric cars speed ahead while they have been on the defensive over an industry-wide diesel emissions scandal, German high-end manufacturers have finally unveiled their first challengers to the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.