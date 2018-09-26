Czech vets order checks on pork from fever-hit countries

September 28, 2018
pigs
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Czech vets have ordered checks on pork meat imported from countries hit by the African swine fever as of October 2, the State Veterinary Administration said Friday.

The checks concern pork from Belgium, Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania where swine fever has been confirmed, it said on its website.

"Considering the situation in Europe, we must protect domestic pig farms and the market from a potential spread of the infection," Agriculture Minister Miroslav Toman said in a statement.

Earlier this week, EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan urged EU member states to prepare tougher measures to contain the spread of African swine fever after the latest outbreak in Belgium, which had decided to preemptively slaughter up to 4,000 domestic pigs.

The African swine fever virus, which is endemic in parts of Africa and Asia, is not dangerous to humans but is fatal to pigs and wild boar.

Czech vets have tested more than 100 samples for African this year but have not found the virus.

The disease first appeared on Czech soil in June 2017, with the detected in more than 200 deceased, shot or caught wild boars in the east of the country.

