Common pesticide inhibits brain development in frogs

September 6, 2018, Wiley
Common pesticide inhibits brain development in frogs
Northern Leopard frog. Credit: Dr. McClelland

New research published in Environmental Toxicology & Chemistry reveals that low doses of a commonly used pesticide potentially harm the Northern Leopard frog by inhibiting their brain development.

The pesticide chlorpyifos, which has been used since 1965 in both agricultural and non-agricultural areas, had clear effects on Northern Leopard tadpoles' neurodevelopment, even in situations where the pesticide did not cause a decline in the amphibians' food source.

"Organophosphorous contaminate surface waters throughout the U.S. exposing both animals and humans to these chemicals, often at very low, presumably innocuous levels. However, this study demonstrates that exposure to these contaminants, even at these low concentrations, impacts vertebrate neurodevelopment," said lead author Sara McClelland, of Duquesne University, in Pittsburgh.

Explore further: Research finds that low concentrations of pesticides can become toxic mixture

More information: Sara J. McClelland et al, Insecticide-induced changes in amphibian brains: How sublethal concentrations of chlorpyrifos directly affect neurodevelopment, Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry (2018). DOI: 10.1002/etc.4240

Related Stories

Exposure of hummingbirds and bumble bees to pesticides

July 5, 2018

New research reveals that hummingbirds and bumble bees are being exposed to neonicotinoid and other pesticides through routes that are widespread and complex. The findings are published in Environmental Toxicology & Chemistry.

Endocrine-disrupting pesticides impair frog reproduction

June 14, 2018

In a new study, researchers from Sweden and Britain have investigated how the endocrine-disrupting substance linuron affects reproduction in the West African clawed frog, Xenopus tropicalis. The scientists found that linuron, ...

Common insecticide can decimate tadpole populations

September 29, 2008

The latest findings of a University of Pittsburgh-based project to determine the environmental impact of routine pesticide use suggests that malathion—the most popular insecticide in the United States—can decimate tadpole ...

Recommended for you

Burly bird gets the worm

September 5, 2018

The pecking order of garden birds is determined by their size and weight, new research shows.

Australian fur seal pup population is shrinking

September 5, 2018

A census of annual pup production by Australian fur seal populations revealed the first reduction since species-wide protection was implemented in 1975, according to a study published September 5 in the open-access journal ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.