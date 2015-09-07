12-yr-old Mexico university student doesn't like word genius

12-year-old Carlos Santamaria Diaz poses for photographers during a press event at Mexico's National Autonomous University in Mexico City, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. The university, better known by its Spanish initials as the UNAM, said Thursday that Carlos Santamaria Diaz is the youngest such student in the university's roughly century-long history.(AP Photo / Marco Ugarte) The youngest student ever admitted to Mexico's National Autonomous University says he doesn't like to use the word genius to describe himself.

Carlos Santamaria Diaz, a 12-year-old who will begin classes for an undergraduate degree in biomedical physics Monday, was dwarfed by the blue chair he sat in to answer reporters' questions Friday.

Carlos spoke of his passion for finding cures for rare diseases. He has already done preparatory work at the university's school of chemistry in its genetics sciences center.

The boy from western Guadalajara state grew bored with public school at an early age and turned to the web where he taught himself calculus and physics. By the age of nine, he participated in university programs in analytical chemistry, biochemistry and biology.

