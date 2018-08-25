Unearthing the secrets of cellular energy

August 28, 2018, Gladstone Institutes
Mitochondria
Mitochondria. Credit: Wikipedia commons

Everything the body does—your brain thinking, your heart beating, your cells growing—requires energy. Consequently, it comes as no surprise that disruptions in energy production can contribute to a wide range of diseases. To address this common denominator, a team of scientists at the Gladstone Institutes and UC San Francisco (UCSF) led by Ken Nakamura, MD, Ph.D., turned to the molecular power-plants that produce a cell's energy, called mitochondria.

Mitochondria transform the energy (sugar, fat) in your diet into molecules called ATP (adensosine triphosphate). Cells then use energy-carrying ATP molecules to fuel their functions.

In a new study, published in PLOS Biology, the researchers used innovative technologies to generate the first large-scale list of genes that control the production of cellular energy stored in ATP molecules. Their findings provide a better understanding of the pathways that are critical for making , and could lead to the identification of new drug targets.

When cannot maintain adequate levels of ATP, energy failure can cause or contribute to diseases, including mitochondrial disorders, heart disease, stroke, and neurodegenerative diseases. The organs that need energy the most—the brain, the heart, and the muscles—are particularly vulnerable to energy failure, which may develop gradually over decades, for example, in neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's .

"Despite the importance of ATP for our cells to function, we understand very little about how the levels of this molecule are regulated and which genes are involved in that process," said Nakamura, investigator at Gladstone and senior author of the new study. "So, very few therapies exist to address common energy problems in cells."

Until now, scientists lacked the research tools needed to characterize energy-regulating genes. In the new study, Nakamura and his team combined two innovative techniques for the first time to identify genes that could influence the level of ATP within a single cell.

First, the researchers used a CRISPR genome targeting technique to turn off genes, suppressing one gene at a time in each cell. Next, they sorted the cells with a screening tool that detects ATP levels. In this way, they discovered which genes can increase or decrease ATP levels in the cell.

After testing more than 2,200 genes, they narrowed down the list to 156 genes that affected ATP levels most potently.

"We found that some genes are especially critical for cells to maintain healthy ATP levels," said the study's first author Bryce A. Mendelsohn, MD, Ph.D., an assistant professor of pediatrics at UCSF who specializes in gene mutations that cause metabolic diseases. "Such critical nodes had been suspected but never proven on a broad scale. We also identified some genes that were never before thought to be important for making energy. Our findings may also pave the way toward new approaches in personalized or precision medicine."

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is naturally present in cells and helps mitochondria produce energy. It is also one of the few drugs available to treat patients with mitochondrial diseases. However, this therapy is effective in only a small subset of patients, so the researchers sought to identify which mutations were most responsive to the drug.

Nakamura and colleagues demonstrated which ATP-regulating are affected by CoQ10 and believe their approach may allow them to figure out which patients might be most responsive to this or other energy-related therapies.

Modulating ATP levels is also a promising therapeutic avenue to treat cancer, because certain cancer cells have too much energy, which allows them to grow in an uncontrolled manner. In the study, the scientists showed that turning off a particular energy-modulating gene could stop the growth of tumor cells.

"The screening approach we developed has considerable potential for clinical translation," said Nakamura, who is also an associate professor of neurology at UCSF. "It will help us elucidate the roles of abnormal metabolism in diverse diseases and may ultimately help us design new strategies to treat these challenging conditions."

Explore further: Impaired energy production may explain why brain is susceptible to age-related diseases

More information: Bryce A. Mendelsohn et al. A high-throughput screen of real-time ATP levels in individual cells reveals mechanisms of energy failure, PLOS Biology (2018). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pbio.2004624

Related Stories

Revolutionary new view of how living cells make energy

August 9, 2018

Researchers at The University of Western Australia and Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research have made a fundamental discovery about of the atomic structure and function of the biological 'factories' in cells that make ...

Digging deep into distinctly different DNA

January 22, 2018

A University of Queensland discovery has deepened our understanding of the genetic mutations that arise in different tissues, and how these are inherited.

How to reap the benefits of exercise: It's in the genes

January 10, 2017

An international team of scientists at Baylor College of Medicine, the Telethon Institute of Genetics and Medicine in Naples, Italy and other institutions has discovered that the gene TFEB is a major regulator of muscle function ...

Recommended for you

Leaf molecules as markers for mycorrhizal associations

August 28, 2018

In nature, most plants establish mutual relationships with root fungi, so-called mycorrhiza. Mycorrhizal fungi facilitate the plants' nutrient uptake and help them thrive under extreme conditions. Researchers at the Max Planck ...

Unearthing the secrets of cellular energy

August 28, 2018

Everything the body does—your brain thinking, your heart beating, your cells growing—requires energy. Consequently, it comes as no surprise that disruptions in energy production can contribute to a wide range of diseases. ...

Remote islands harbour higher numbers of non-native species

August 28, 2018

The effects of island remoteness from the mainland on the number of species found on islands differs strongly for non-native compared to native species. Numbers of native species on islands decrease with greater remoteness, ...

Traffic noise may make birds age faster

August 27, 2018

Traffic noise may be associated with an increased rate of telomere loss in Zebra finches that have left the nest, according to a study published in Frontiers in Zoology. Telomeres are caps on the ends of chromosomes that ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.