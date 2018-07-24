Toyota set to team up with Uber on driverless cars: report

August 27, 2018
Uber, which has scaled back its driverless car program, could ramp up efforts as part of a reported alliance with Japanese auto
Uber, which has scaled back its driverless car program, could ramp up efforts as part of a reported alliance with Japanese auto giant Toyota

Toyota is poised to pump about $500 million into Uber as part of a deal to collaborate on self-driving vehicles, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

The investment was said to value Uber about $72 billion, and would come after the smartphone-summoned ride service throttled back its solo effort to develop autonomous vehicle technology.

San Francisco-based Uber did not respond to a request for comment.

Uber last month took a step toward restarting its autonomous ridesharing program, putting its self-driving cars back on the road in "," with a driver at the wheel at all times.

The company said at the time that its specially equipped vehicles would be back in service for the first time since it suspended tests following a in Arizona.

The testing will enable Uber to gather data on different scenarios that will be recreated in computer simulations, and also develop more accurate mapping for the vehicles.

Uber had suspended its self-driving car program after a crash that killed a woman pushing a bicycle in a street in Arizona in March of this year.

Uber is among a number of technology and car companies racing toward what some contend is an inevitable future in which vehicles drive themselves.

Explore further: Uber resumes testing for autonomous cars in 'manual mode'

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Applying deep learning to motion capture with DeepLabCut

August 23, 2018

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Germany and the U.S. has developed a deep learning algorithm that can be used for motion capture of animals of any kind. In their paper published in the journal ...

Under-fire Apple removes 25,000 apps in China

August 20, 2018

Apple said Monday it had removed many gambling-related apps from its Chinese app store as the US giant comes under scrutiny amid trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.