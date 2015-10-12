Researchers develop a new technique to forecast geomagnetic storms

August 29, 2018, American Institute of Physics
European researchers develop a new technique to forecast geomagnetic storms
Artist's depiction of solar wind particles interacting with Earth's magnetosphere. Sizes are not to scale. Credit: NASA via Wikicommons

The Earth's magnetic field extends from pole to pole and is strongly affected by solar wind from the sun. This "wind" is a stream of charged particles constantly ejected from the sun's surface. Occasional sudden flashes of brightness known as solar flares release even more particles into the wind. Sometimes, the flares are followed by coronal mass ejections that send plasma into space.

The resulting flux of charged travels millions of miles from the sun to the Earth. When they arrive here, the particles wreak havoc on the Earth's magnetic field. The result can be beautiful but also destructive: auroras and geomagnetic storms. The storms are serious and interfere with a number of important technologies, including GPS signaling and satellite communications. They can also cause damage to surface electrical grids. Solar activity appears random, making it difficult for us to predict these storms.

In the journal Chaos, from AIP Publishing, a group of investigators from Europe, led by Reik Donner at Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany, reports a new method for analyzing magnetic field data that might provide better short-term forecasting of geomagnetic storms. This new method relies on a technique developed for systems in a state far from equilibrium. Earth's magnetic field fits this paradigm because the field is driven far away from equilibrium by the . Systems that are far from equilibrium often undergo abrupt changes, such as the sudden transition from a quiescent state to a .

The investigators used hourly values of the Disturbance storm-time, or Dst, index. Dst values give the average deviation of the horizontal component of the Earth's from its normal value. This deviation occurs when a large burst of charged particles arrives from the sun and weakens the field generated by the Earth. The Dst values form a single stream of numbers known as a time series. The time series data can then be recast into a 2-D or 3-D image by plotting one data point against another at a fixed amount of time into the future for forecasting.

Here, the authors created a diagram known as a recurrence plot from the reconstructed data. The recurrence plot is an array of dots typically distributed nonuniformly across the graph. The authors used their data to look at a pair of that occurred in 2001 from large a couple of days prior to the storm.

They used a method known as recurrence quantification analysis to show that long diagonal lines in these recurrence plots indicate more predictable geomagnetic behavior. The method reported here is particularly well-suited to distinguish between different types of geomagnetic field fluctuations. The technique allows researchers to characterize these differences with an accuracy not previously achieved.

Explore further: Fast solar wind causes aurora light shows

More information: Reik V. Donner et al, Temporal organization of magnetospheric fluctuations unveiled by recurrence patterns in the Dst index, Chaos: An Interdisciplinary Journal of Nonlinear Science (2018). DOI: 10.1063/1.5024792

Related Stories

Fast solar wind causes aurora light shows

October 12, 2015

On the night of Oct. 8, 2015, a photographer in Harstad, Norway captured this image of the dancing northern lights. Auroras are created when fast-moving, magnetic solar material strikes Earth's magnetic bubble, the magnetosphere. ...

Geomagnetic storm subsiding

April 14, 2011

A geomagnetic storm that sparked auroras around the Arctic Circle and sent Northern Lights spilling over the Canadian border into the United States on April 12, 2011 is subsiding. NOAA forecasters estimate a 25% chance of ...

Solar storms can drain electrical charge above Earth

April 11, 2017

New research on solar storms finds that they not only can cause regions of excessive electrical charge in the upper atmosphere above Earth's poles, they also can do the exact opposite: cause regions that are nearly depleted ...

Shear layers in solar winds affect Earth's magnetosphere

July 31, 2012

Human society is increasingly reliant on technology that can be disrupted by space weather. For instance, geomagnetic storms can cause high-latitude air flights to be rerouted, costing as much as $100,000 per flight; induce ...

Recommended for you

New compact hyperspectral system captures 5-D images

August 28, 2018

Researchers have developed a compact imaging system that can measure the shape and light-reflection properties of objects with high speed and accuracy. This 5D hyperspectral imaging system—so-called because it captures ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.