Stellar 'swarms' help astronomers understand the evolution of stars

August 28, 2018, Carnegie Institution for Science
stars
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

New work from Carnegie's Jonathan Gagné and the American Museum of Natural History's Jacqueline Faherty identified nearly a thousand potential members and 31 confirmed members of stellar associations—stars of similar ages and compositions that are drifting together through space—in our own corner of the Milky Way. Their work, published in the Astrophysical Journal, could help astronomers understand the evolution of stars and the properties of future exoplanet discoveries.

"Like a swarm of birds flying together in the sky, the common velocities of stars in an association tell us that us that they are related," Gagné explained. "This teaches us something about their age and their compositions,"

Thanks to internal similarities between group members and external differences between different groups—particularly when it comes to member ages—astronomers can use stellar associations to glean information about the history of star formation in our corner of the Milky Way. These stars' ages vary from a few million to a billion years old, depending on the group, a range that offers astronomers a sweeping view of among our neighbors.

Gagné and Faherty combed through data from the European Space Agency's three-dimensional mapping mission of our galaxy, Gaia, which was released earlier this year, to discover this goldmine of confirmed and potential .

"Our sample is mostly comprised of stars called red dwarfs, which are smaller than our Sun and relatively cool," Gagné said. "Because of their size, they can be difficult to observe, although we know that they are extremely common in the galaxy, which is why the Gaia data is such a great windfall."

Credit: Visualization rendered by Dan Tell from the California Academy of Sciences using SCISS Uniview software and directed/written by Jackie Faherty from the American Museum of Natural History.

What they learn about these stars could also inform astronomers' understanding of planets or planet-like objects found within their associations by upcoming space-based missions.

"If future missions like NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, are able to find exoplanets orbiting our , the information we've gathered about their ages based on their membership in one of these associations, will be able to teach us a great deal about what planetary system evolution looks like at different points in time," added Faherty, who is a Carnegie alumna.

In addition to the bonanza of red dwarf members of neighboring stellar associations, Gagné and Faherty discovered 111 that are part of these local associations. Brown dwarfs are sometimes called failed stars or super Jupiters. They're smaller than —too small to sustain the hydrogen fusion process—but more massive than giant planets. As such, they provide a natural link between astronomy and planetary science and are of great interest to scientists.

Explore further: When do aging brown dwarfs sweep the clouds away?

Related Stories

When do aging brown dwarfs sweep the clouds away?

February 27, 2018

Brown dwarfs, the larger cousins of giant planets, undergo atmospheric changes from cloudy to cloudless as they age and cool. A team of astronomers led by Carnegie's Jonathan Gagné measured for the first time the temperature ...

Brown dwarfs reveal exoplanets' secrets

August 15, 2016

Brown dwarfs are smaller than stars, but more massive than giant planets. As such, they provide a natural link between astronomy and planetary science. However, they also show incredible variation when it comes to size, temperature, ...

Brown dwarfs hiding in plain sight in our solar neighborhood

September 6, 2016

Cool brown dwarfs are a hot topic in astronomy right now. Smaller than stars and bigger than giant planets, they hold promise for helping us understand both stellar evolution and planet formation. New work from a team including ...

Hunting for giant planet analogs in our own backyard

March 1, 2017

There may be a large number of undetected bright, substellar objects similar to giant exoplanets in our own solar neighborhood, according to new work from a team led by Carnegie's Jonathan Gagné and including researchers ...

Researchers discover thin gap on stellar family portrait

July 26, 2018

A thin gap has been discovered on the Hertzsprung-Russell Diagram (HRD), the most fundamental of all maps in stellar astronomy, a finding that provides new information about the interior structures of low mass stars in the ...

Recommended for you

Jupiter had growth disorders

August 28, 2018

Researchers of the Universities of Bern and Zürich and of ETH Zürich show how Jupiter was formed. Data collected from meteorites had indicated that the growth of the giant planet was delayed for 2 million years. Now, the ...

Discovering trailing components of a coronal mass ejection

August 27, 2018

Using Green Bank Observatory in West Virginia, PSI Associate Research Scientist Elizabeth A. Jensen's team observed radio signals from the MESSENGER spacecraft and discovered that solar eruptions known to cause communication ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.