Spacewalkers flinging satellites, installing bird trackers

August 15, 2018 by Marcia Dunn
In this image made from video provided by NASA, cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev flings a Sirius nano-satellite into orbit from the International Space Station on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. (NASA via AP)

Russian cosmonauts took a spacewalk Wednesday to fling tiny satellites into orbit and install an antenna for tracking birds on Earth.

Soon after leaving the International Space Station, Sergey Prokopyev released all four research satellites by hand.

"I'm ready for the launch," Prokopyev told Russian flight controllers near Moscow.

The first tumbled away as the soared 250 miles above Illinois. By the time the fourth one was on its way 14 minutes later, the was almost to Spain. Two were the size of a tissue box, while the other two were longer.

Prokopyev and Oleg Artemyev then turned their attention to a German-led, animal-tracking project known as Icarus , short for International Cooperation for Animal Research Using Space.

The station is an ideal perch for the antenna, compared with a satellite, said project director Martin Wikelski of the Max Planck Institute for Ornithology in Germany. That's because spacewalkers could fix something if necessary and the computer is better protected from space radiation, he noted.

The project will start out tracking blackbirds and turtle doves with small GPS tags, then move on to other songbirds, fruit bats and bigger wildlife.

Wikelski said researchers have ear tags for big mammals like gazelle, jaguars, camels and elephants, as well as leg-band tags for larger birds such as storks. The tags are easy to wear and should not bother the animals, he noted.

Wikelski, who watched the spacewalk from Russian Mission Control outside Moscow, said researchers can better understand animal behavior through lifelong monitoring. Among the things to learn: where the migrate, and how they grow up and manage to survive.

"We also learn where, when and why they die," he explained in an email, "so we can protect our wild pets."

The space station is also home to three Americans and one German. They have two spacewalks next month.

