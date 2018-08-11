Sea stars critical to kelp forest resilience

August 13, 2018, Simon Fraser University
Sea stars critical to kelp forest resilience
Credit: Simon Fraser University

A study by Simon Fraser University resource and environmental management researcher Jenn Burt reveals that sunflower sea stars play a critical role in the resilience of B.C.'s kelp forests, which are among the most productive ecosystems on Earth. Similar to land-based forests, kelp forests provide essential habitat for species and also help remove CO2 from the atmosphere.

Burt and her team discovered and sunflower stars are complementary predators of sea urchins, which inhabit rocky reefs and voraciously eat . Without natural predators, sea urchins quickly devour entire kelp forests.

"We showed that sea otters feed on large sea urchins, whereas the sunflower sea stars eat the small and medium-sized urchins that otters ignore," says Burt. "We observed kelp density was highest at reefs with both sea otters and sunflower ."

The researchers made this discovery after Sea Star Wasting Disease killed 96 per cent of the sunflower star biomass on the Central oast in 2015 and 2016. During this period there was a 311 per cent increase in small and medium-sized , which corresponded to a 30 per cent decrease in kelp density.

Burt says ecological surprises such as mass mortality events can reveal new insights into species interactions and ecosystem dynamics. She says these will become more important to learn from as climate change and other stressors make our future ocean ecosystems more unpredictable.

Explore further: Sea star death triggers ecological domino effect

More information: Jenn M. Burt et al, Sudden collapse of a mesopredator reveals its complementary role in mediating rocky reef regime shifts, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2018). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2018.0553

Related Stories

Sea star death triggers ecological domino effect

June 23, 2016

A new study by SFU marine ecologists Jessica Schultz, Ryan Cloutier and Isabelle Côté reveals that the mass mortality of sea stars has resulted in a domino effect on Howe Sound marine ecology.

San Diego's kelp forests are teeming with life

November 3, 2015

Below the San Diego coastline's pristine horizon lies a parallel world more akin to an ethereal rain forest than the sun-soaked scenery above. The region's underwater kelp forests are home to an incredibly diverse population ...

New Gulf of Maine study investigates return of kelp

March 20, 2018

Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences has been awarded funding from Maine Sea Grant for a new study of kelp forests in the Gulf of Maine. Senior Research Scientist Douglas Rasher will lead the project with support from University ...

Recommended for you

How birds learn

August 13, 2018

Songbirds can acquire new abilities both through observation and through trial and error. However, skills acquired with the latter method are more easily adapted to new situations, as scientists at ETH and the University ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.