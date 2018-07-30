Scientists discover genomic key to plateau adaptation

August 2, 2018, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Scientists discover genomic key to plateau adaptation
Hot-spring snake . Credit: ZHOU Zhengyan

Chinese scientists studying genomic data of hot-spring snakes have discovered the genetic mechanism for ectothermic animals' adaptation to extreme, high-elevation environments. The study, titled "Comparative genomic investigation of high-elevation adaptation in ectothermic snakes," was published in PNAS on July 31.

Most animals have certain requirements for their living environment and have difficulty surviving if their environment is beyond the appropriate range. However, some are able to survive and thrive under extreme conditions such as intense radiation or hypoxia; such species are called extreme environmental animals. Their long-term adaptive evolution makes these animals different from other organisms in terms of genetic structure, enzyme characteristics and metabolic function.

What is the hot-spring snake (Thermophis)?

The hot-spring snake belongs to the genus Thermophis, which currently includes three species: the hot-spring snake (Thermophis baileyi), the Sichuan hot-spring snake (Thermophis zhaoermii) and the Shangri-La hot-spring snake (Thermophis Shangrila). These rare species are protected in China and live in one of the world's highest habitats, the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau at an altitude ~3500-4400 meters above sea level. They mainly live in hot springs rock heaps, watersides and swamp meadows. The origin and evolution of hot spring snakes are closely related to the formation of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

Why hot-spring snakes?

The Qinghai-Tibet Plateau is the highest and largest alpine region in the world. High elevation, a low growing season temperature, intense solar radiation and other factors related to the plateau's high-elevation environment have had a strong selective effect on speciation and population evolution. The region is a natural laboratory for studying the mechanisms of biological adaptation to the plateau environment.

"Previous studies mainly focused on the adaptation of homothermic animals to the plateau, but the of ectothermic animals' adaptation to the plateau environment was still unknown," said LI Jiatang, a researcher from the Chengdu Institute of Biology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and one of the first authors of the study.

The genetic mechanism for adaptation to extreme environments

The study found 27 unique amino acid replacements in 27 proteins of Thermophis. These mutations were predicted to impact function in the three species of Thermophis. "They were mainly associated with functions such as immunity, the adaptive response to hypoxia and DNA repair," said LI.

Molecular function experiments confirmed that mutation of the FEN1 (petal endonuclease-1) gene related to DNA damage repair was more stable under ultraviolet irradiation than the wild type (i.e., low-elevation species). Functional assays of the FEN1 alleles showed that the Thermophis allele is more stable under UV radiation than is the ancestral allele found in low-elevation species.

Mutation of the EPAS1 (endothelium PAS domain containing protein-1) gene of the hot-spring snake attenuates its ability to respond to hypoxia. Functional assays of EPAS1 alleles suggest that the Thermophis protein has lower transactivation activity than low-elevation forms. That is an important reason for the hot-spring 's adaptation to hypoxic conditions.

In response to national policies, more people have been working on the plateau in recent years. However, elevation sickness occurs frequently due to the high elevation. Research on the genetic mechanisms of adaptation to the extreme of the by homothermic animals and ectothermic animals will play a key role in the prevention and treatment of human high-elevation disease.

Explore further: Research sheds new light on high-altitude settlement in Tibet

More information: Jia-Tang Li et al, Comparative genomic investigation of high-elevation adaptation in ectothermic snakes, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2018). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1805348115

Related Stories

How did prehistoric humans occupy the Tibetan Plateau?

September 1, 2016

The Tibetan Plateau, as the Earth's third pole, has long been of interest to science, especially in relation to its human history. Over the last few decades, our understanding of the history of human occupation of the Tibetan ...

Genetic secrets of the world's toughest little bird

July 16, 2013

Scientists from Griffith University have taken part in an international study which has revealed the genetic secrets of how a small bird can survive in one of the most hostile environments on earth.

Recommended for you

CRISPR diversifies: Cut, paste, on, off, and now—evolve

August 2, 2018

Life is astoundingly diverse. By taking antibiotics to stop infections or using yeast to brew beer, we are co-opting useful products and processes that evolved naturally. But what happens when the trait we want can't be found ...

Birds categorize colors just like humans do

August 1, 2018

For a small, reddish-beaked bird called the zebra finch, sexiness is color-coded. Males have beaks that range from light orange to dark red. But from a female's point of view, a male's colored bill may simply be hot, or not, ...

Naked mole-rats defy conventions of aging and reproduction

August 1, 2018

Naked mole-rats live in colonies of two breeders and around 300 non-breeding workers. Although the breeding pair carries the metabolic cost of reproduction and, in the queen's case, lactation, they live longer than non-breeders ...

Computer simulations predict the spread of HIV

August 1, 2018

In a recently published study in the journal Nature Microbiology, researchers at Los Alamos National Laboratory show that computer simulations can accurately predict the transmission of HIV across populations, which could ...

Chirality switching in biomineral structures

August 1, 2018

Researchers at McGill University have discovered a mechanism by which helical biomineral structures can be synthesized to spiral clockwise or counterclockwise using only either the left-handed or right-handed version of a ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.