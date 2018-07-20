Applying physics of gels to help understand formation of terrorist groups

August 1, 2018 by Bob Yirka, Phys.org report
Applying physics of gels to help understand formation of terrorist groups
Extremism in the offing. Depiction of connected groups among pro-ISIS users of the Russian VKontakte social network, captured in January 2015. The snapshot depicts the network a few days after the emergence of a pattern that indicated imminent, large-scale group formation, as identified by a new theoretical analysis. Clusters shown in red were later flagged by system moderators as potentially dangerous and shut down. Credit: P. Manrique & M. Zheng/Univ. of Miami, via Physics

A team of researchers from the University of Miami and George Washington University has developed a model to simulate terrorist group development using the physics surrounding the behavior of gels. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters, the group describes manipulating physics theories to make them work in a simulation they created. They also report on how well the simulation performed when they compared it to the growth of a real-life terrorist group.

Modern technology has allowed smaller groups to exert a bigger influence on the world around them using aggressive tactics. The internet, for example, allows individuals from around the world to converge, interact and if they so desire, form groups capable of carrying out terrorist activities. Sadly, modern law enforcement groups have found it difficult to identify and stop such groups before they carry out these attacks. The researchers with this new effort insist part of the problem is in the "lone wolf" approach that is so often used in such efforts. They suggest a better way might be to note how milk curdles and to use models based on it.

The researchers note that internet formation quite often resembles gel formation in some ways—the way milk curdles, for example. Individuals meet and form a pair. Pairs meet others and form clusters. Clusters grow in size until at some point, a group emerges. They further note that gel formation has been studied and math has been developed to describe and predict such behaviors. This inspired them to apply such models to predict the growth of terrorist groups.

The researchers noted that one difference between human group formation and gel formation is that gel formation involves interactions between identical elements. They got around that problem by creating elements with a characteristic that could be represented by a number between 0 and 1. Interactions between elements that randomly came into contact with one another were then based on matching characteristics.

The researchers report that the showed terrorist cell groups forming, and more importantly, the point at which they jelled, allowing them to act. This jelling point, they discovered, followed a 5/2 . They further report that when they ran their simulation using data from a Russian internet site regarding formation of an ISIS group, they found that it reliably predicted the jelling point. They suggest that such tools might be useful to in the coming years.

Explore further: New particle formation found to occur in heavily polluted air

More information: Pedro D. Manrique et al. Generalized Gelation Theory Describes Onset of Online Extremist Support, Physical Review Letters (2018). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.121.048301

ABSTRACT
We introduce a generalized form of gelation theory that incorporates individual heterogeneity and show that it can explain the asynchronous, sudden appearance and growth of online extremist groups supporting ISIS (so-called Islamic State) that emerged globally post-2014. The theory predicts how heterogeneity impacts their onset times and growth profiles and suggests that online extremist groups present a broad distribution of heterogeneity-dependent aggregation mechanisms centered around homophily. The good agreement between the theory and empirical data suggests that existing strategies aiming to defeat online extremism under the assumption that it is driven by a few "bad apples" are misguided. More generally, this generalized theory should apply to a range of real-world systems featuring aggregation among heterogeneous objects.

Related Stories

A new 'periodic table' for nanomaterials

July 24, 2018

A new approach could help materials scientists identify the appropriate molecules to use in order to synthesize target nanomaterials. The method was developed by Daniel Packwood of Kyoto University's Institute for Integrated ...

New framework uses patterns to predict terrorist behavior

June 28, 2016

Government agencies are having difficulty tracking potential terrorist attacks, since terrorists have developed new ways to communicate besides social media. A new framework developed by researchers at Binghamton University, ...

Recommended for you

Scientists find holes in light by tying it in knots

August 1, 2018

A research collaboration including theoretical physicists from the University of Bristol and Birmingham has found a new way of evaluating how light flows through space—by tying knots in it.

Creating a (synthetic) song from a zebra finch's muscle

July 31, 2018

Birds create songs by moving muscles in their vocal organs to vibrate air passing through their tissues. While previous research reported that each of the different muscles controls one acoustic feature, new research shows ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

chemhaznet1
not rated yet 3 hours ago
Wut?

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.