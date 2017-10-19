Particles collected by Hayabusa give absolute age of asteroid Itokawa

August 28, 2018, Osaka University
Particles collected by Hayabusa give absolute age of asteroid Itokawa
The Hayabusa spacecraft on sample return mission Credit: J. Garry

Understanding the origin and time evolution of near-Earth asteroids (NEAs) is an issue of scientific interest and practical importance because they are potentially hazardous to the Earth. However, when and how these NEAs were formed and what they experienced during their lifetime remain enigmas.

Japanese scientists, including those from Osaka University, closely examined particles collected from the asteroid Itokawa by the spacecraft Hayabusa, finding that the parent body of Itokawa was formed about 4.6 billion years ago when the solar system was born and that it was destroyed by a collision with another asteroid about 1.5 billion years ago. Their research results were published in Scientific Reports.

Focusing on a few micrometers of phosphate minerals, which are rarely found in Itokawa particles, the scientists performed precise isotope analyses of uranium (U) and lead (Pb) in Itokawa particles of about 50 μm in diameter using secondary (SIMS).

Lead author Kentaro Terada says, "By combining two U decay series, 238U-206Pb (with a half-life of 4.47 billion years) and 235U-207Pb (with a half-life of 700 million years), using four Itokawa particles, we clarified that phosphate minerals crystalized during a thermal metamorphism age (4.64±0.18 billion years ago) of Itokawa's parent body, experiencing shock metamorphism due to a catastrophic impact event by another body 1.51±0.85 billion years ago."

Particles collected by Hayabusa give absolute age of asteroid Itokawa
The cross section area of the particle collected from the asteroid Itokawa using Hayabusa spacecraft. Credit: Osaka University

It has been reported that the mineralogy and geochemistry of the Itokawa particles resemble those of LL (LL stands for Low (total) iron, Low metal) chondrites, which frequently fall to the Earth.

However, the shock ages of Itokawa particles obtained from this study (1.5 billion years ago) are different from previously reported shock ages of shocked LL chondrites (4.2 billion years ago). This shows that the asteroid Itokawa had a time evolution different from that of the parent body of LL chondrites.

The results of this study established constraints on the timescale of the first samples collected from the asteroid, providing concrete figures (absolute age) to the evolution of the NEAs whose orbits are well known. This will lead to the elucidation of the origins and histories of asteroids.

Particles collected by Hayabusa give absolute age of asteroid Itokawa
The time evolution of the asteroid Itokawa. Credit: Osaka University

Explore further: Samples brought back from asteroid reveal 'rubble pile' had a violent past

More information: K. Terada et al, Thermal and impact histories of 25143 Itokawa recorded in Hayabusa particles, Scientific Reports (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-018-30192-4

Related Stories

Image: Speck from an asteroid

August 1, 2018

Seen on a microscopic support, this sharp-edged grain of rock is an extraterrestrial object – a tiny sample from the Itokawa asteroid, retrieved by Japan's Hayabusa mission and now being tested by ESA researchers.

Dust settles to reveal asteroid truth

September 15, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- Early results from analysis of dust on the Hayabusa space capsule, which landed in South Australia last year, have revealed an indisputable link between the asteroids we see in space and meteorites that we ...

Inside an asteroid

April 10, 2018

Why Perth scientists are hoping to score asteroid fragments brought back to Earth by an ambitious space mission.

Recommended for you

Jupiter had growth disorders

August 28, 2018

Researchers of the Universities of Bern and Zürich and of ETH Zürich show how Jupiter was formed. Data collected from meteorites had indicated that the growth of the giant planet was delayed for 2 million years. Now, the ...

Discovering trailing components of a coronal mass ejection

August 27, 2018

Using Green Bank Observatory in West Virginia, PSI Associate Research Scientist Elizabeth A. Jensen's team observed radio signals from the MESSENGER spacecraft and discovered that solar eruptions known to cause communication ...

A piercing celestial eye stares back at Hubble

August 27, 2018

This dramatic image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the planetary nebula NGC 3918, a brilliant cloud of colorful gas in the constellation of Centaurus, around 4,900 light-years from Earth.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.