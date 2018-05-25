'NASA Selfies' and TRAPPIST-1 VR apps now available

August 22, 2018, Jet Propulsion Laboratory
'NASA Selfies' and TRAPPIST-1 VR Apps Now Available
With the NASA Selfies app, you can share selfies in front of gorgeous cosmic landscapes, like the Helix Nebula, imaged by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope. Each image contains information about the object shown. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The universe is at your fingertips with two new digital products from NASA.

The NASA Selfies app and NASA's Exoplanet Excursions virtual reality app were created to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the launch of NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope. Spitzer's incredible discoveries and amazing images are at the center of these new products.

NASA Selfies app

The new NASA Selfies app lets you generate snapshots of yourself in a virtual spacesuit, posing in front of gorgeous cosmic locations, like the Orion Nebula or the center of the Milky Way galaxy. The simple interface means you just snap a photo of yourself, pick your background, and share on social media.

The app also provides information about the science behind these stunning images. There are currently 30 eye-catching images to choose from, all taken by Spitzer. More images from the agency's other science and human spaceflight missions will be added in the future.

The app is available for iOS and Android.

NASA's Exoplanet Excursions VR app

In NASA's Exoplanet Excursions virtual reality app, VR users are taken on a guided tour of the TRAPPIST-1 planetary system.

TRAPPPIST-1 is the only known system to host seven roughly Earth-size planets. Spitzer played a major role in detecting these planets and providing information that has helped scientists learn about the planets' likely compositions. The TRAPPIST-1 system is too far away for telescopes to directly observe these planets, but this VR experience features artists' impressions of what the planets might look like. These impressions are based on data from Spitzer and other telescopes that have studied the TRAPPIST-1 system.

Users of the app are navigated around five of the seven , surrounded by the blackness of space and the faint lights of distant stars.

The VR app will be available for Oculus and Vive through the Spitzer mission website and will soon be available through the Oculus store. A 360-degree video is also be available on the Spitzer Youtube page that allows viewers to explore the virtual TRAPPIST-1 system on their desktop, smartphone or with a smartphone-based 360-viewer like Google Cardboard.

Explore further: Take a virtual trip to a strange new world with NASA

Related Stories

TRAPPIST-1 is older than our solar system

August 14, 2017

If we want to know more about whether life could survive on a planet outside our solar system, it's important to know the age of its star. Young stars have frequent releases of high-energy radiation called flares that can ...

NASA's Kepler provides another peek at ultra-cool neighbor

March 9, 2017

On Feb. 22, astronomers announced that the ultra-cool dwarf star, TRAPPIST-1, hosts a total of seven Earth-size planets that are likely rocky, a discovery made by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope in combination with ground-based ...

Recommended for you

Stars memorize rebirth of our home galaxy

August 22, 2018

The Milky Way galaxy has died once before, and we are now in what is considered its second life. Calculations by Masafumi Noguchi (Tohoku University) have revealed previously unknown details about the Milky Way. These were ...

Infant exoplanet weighed by Hipparcos and Gaia

August 21, 2018

The mass of a very young exoplanet has been revealed for the first time using data from ESA's star mapping spacecraft Gaia and its predecessor, the quarter-century retired Hipparcos satellite.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.