'Molecular hopper' small enough to move single DNA strands

August 31, 2018, University of Oxford
'Molecular hopper' small enough to move single DNA strands
Credit: University of Oxford

Researchers from the University of Oxford have constructed a "molecular hopper," capable of moving single strands of DNA through a protein nanotube.

The tiny hopper works by making and breaking in sequence simple chemical bonds that attach it to a nanoscale track. This can be turned on, off or reversed by a small electrical potential, which ultimately might make it suitable for use in nanopore DNA sequencing devices.

Professor Hagan Bayley of Oxford University's Department of Chemistry, who led the research, said: "Being able to control molecular is the holy grail of building nanoscale machines. Being able to process of DNA under precise chemical control may provide an alternative to the use of enzymes in DNA sequencing technologies, improving their speed and the number of that can be analysed in parallel."

The 2016 Nobel Prize was awarded in part for the construction of molecules with sliding and rotating elements, demonstrating the importance of this technology to many fields. The Oxford team have significantly progressed this technology by producing molecules that make sub-nanometer hopping steps that can be detected one at a time and are subject to external control.

The hopper currently takes a few seconds for each step, and the researchers now seek to increase the speed of the chemistry as well as the length of the track, which is presently limited to six footholds.

How the hopper works

The hopping motion uses very simple chemistry based on 3 sulfur atoms [thiol/ disulfide interchange], which occurs in water at room temperature. The hopper takes sub-nanometer steps (0.7 nm), and is powered and controlled by an ; the direction of hopping can be switched by reversing the electric field. All this is monitored in real-time at the single molecule level.

A ratcheting motion is required for nanopore sequencing, which at present is achieved by using an enzyme. The hopping motion in the newly published device is a chemical ratchet and this principle might be applied to DNA and RNA sequencing because the step-size is similar to the inter-nucleotide distance in single-stranded DNA.

The full paper, "Directional control of a processive molecular hopper," is published in the journal Science.

Explore further: New Dish box sends TV shows 'hopping' to iPad

More information: Yujia Qing et al. Directional control of a processive molecular hopper, Science (2018). DOI: 10.1126/science.aat3872

Related Stories

New Dish box sends TV shows 'hopping' to iPad

January 7, 2013

Last year, Dish revealed a new set-top box called Hopper that can send the TV signal "hopping" from room to room, covering all the TVs in the house. This year, it's upgrading the Hopper so that it follows you wherever you ...

Baby steps towards molecular robots

December 11, 2014

A walking molecule, so small that it cannot be observed directly with a microscope, has been recorded taking its first nanometre-sized steps.

Researchers build first tetherless hopping robot

October 6, 2016

One-legged hopping robots have long been used to study balance issues, but their dependence on off-board power has kept them tethered, literally, to the lab. Now, Disney Research has figured out how to build a hopper that ...

Recommended for you

Catalyst advance could lead to economical fuel cells

August 30, 2018

Researchers at Washington State University have developed a new way to make low-cost, single-atom catalysts for fuel cells—an advance that could make important clean energy technology more economically viable.

Using uranium to create order from disorder

August 30, 2018

ANSTO's unique landmark infrastructure has been used to study uranium, the keystone to the nuclear fuel cycle. The advanced instruments at the Australian Synchrotron and the Australian Centre for Neutron Scattering have ...

'Blink' and you won't miss amyloids

August 30, 2018

Tiny protein structures called amyloids are key to understanding certain devastating age-related diseases. Aggregates, or sticky clumped-up amyloids, form plaques in the brain, and are the main culprits in the progression ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.