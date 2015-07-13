Facebook to broadcast La Liga games for free in Indian subcontinent

Viewers in the Indian subcontinent will be able to watch for free Barcelona FC, pictured here winning the Spanish Super Cup earlier this month, on Facebook thanks to its deal to broadcast La Liga matches Lionel Messi, Gareth Bale and other La Liga stars will soon be beamed for free to viewers in the Indian subcontinent as part of a landmark deal with Facebook to broadcast matches, the Spanish top flight division said Tuesday.

All 380 football matches of the new 2018-2019 La Liga season, which begins Friday, will be available to watch on the social media network in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, La Liga said in a statement.

"We are delighted to team up with Facebook and be able to bring the action closer to all followers of La Liga in the Indian subcontinent," said La Liga President Javier Tebas.

The deal will last for the next three seasons and will include pre- and post-match analysis programmes.

The financial details of the agreement were not disclosed in the statement.

