The bright ways forests affect their environment

August 20, 2018, University of Leeds
pine forest
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

For decades scientists have tried to understand why forests emit the volatile gases that give pine forests their distinctive smell. A new study led by the University of Leeds may have found the answer.

Particles in the atmosphere scatter sunlight, causing light at the Earth's surface to come from many different directions rather than direct from the sun. This diffuse light benefits forests by illuminating leaves that would be shaded under .

The study, published in Nature Geoscience, found that volatile gases emitted by forests form particles in the atmosphere and increase the amount of diffuse light reaching the forests. Using computer simulations the team were able to show that this increased diffuse sunlight enhanced the carbon absorbed by the world's forests by an amount equal to 10% of global and industry emissions.

Study lead author Dr. Alexandru Rap, from the School of Earth and Environment at Leeds, said: "Amazingly we found that by emitting volatile gases forests are altering the Earth's atmosphere in a way which benefits the forests themselves. While emitting volatile gases costs a great deal of energy, we found that the forests get back more than twice as much benefit through the effect the increased diffuse has on their photosynthesis".

Explore further: New insight into climate impacts of deforestation

More information: A. Rap et al, Enhanced global primary production by biogenic aerosol via diffuse radiation fertilization, Nature Geoscience (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41561-018-0208-3

Related Stories

Putting the P in photosynthesis of tropical forests

February 5, 2018

How forests in Panama and elsewhere grow, decline, and recover affects carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere and human welfare. Scientists are investigating whether computational models of these forests could be improved ...

Recommended for you

New kind of aurora is not an aurora at all

August 20, 2018

Thin ribbons of purple and white light that sometimes appear in the night sky were dubbed a new type of aurora when brought to scientists' attention in 2016. But new research suggests these mysterious streams of light are ...

The bright ways forests affect their environment

August 20, 2018

For decades scientists have tried to understand why forests emit the volatile gases that give pine forests their distinctive smell. A new study led by the University of Leeds may have found the answer.

New study identifies strategies in US climate litigation

August 20, 2018

The courts have played a central role in climate change policy, starting with a landmark Supreme Court case that led to the mandatory regulation of greenhouse gases in the United States. How do the courts address climate ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.