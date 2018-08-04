New Android version, 'Pie,' rolls out Monday on Pixel phones

August 6, 2018
New Android version, 'Pie,' rolls out Monday on Pixel phones
In this May 18, 2016, file photo, people pose by Android lawn statues at Google's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. The next version of Google's Android system will be called Pie. It will use artificial intelligence to adapt to how you use the device. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

The next version of Google's Android system will be called Pie.

It will use to adapt to how you use the device. For instance, Android will set screen brightness by studying your manual adjustments, rather than automatically switching to a certain level based on .

Google names its Android versions after sweet treats, such as Marshmallow. Google chose Pie in part because an upcoming feature called Slices will try to offer slices of information from your favorite apps without opening them.

You'll be able to start testing features aimed at improving people's digital well-being, including a "wind down" mode that will fade the screen to grey at a designated time to help you disconnect before bed.

Pie will be initially available on Google's Pixel phones starting Monday.

winthrom
not rated yet 55 minutes ago
I would like to see Android put out upgrades to earlier releases that reside in RAM so that "planned obsolescence" will stop.

