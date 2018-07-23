Research team uses excitons to take electronics into the future

July 25, 2018, Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
EPFL uses excitons to take electronics into the future
Allegorical comic strip to better understand what is an exciton. Credit: © EPFL, Scipt: Sarah Perrin, Illustrations: Xurxo- Adrian Entenza

Excitons could revolutionize the way engineers approach electronics. A team of EPFL researchers has created a new type of transistor—one of the components of circuits—using excitons instead of electrons. Notably, their exciton-based transistor functions effectively at room temperature, a hitherto insurmountable obstacle. They achieved this by using two 2-D materials as semiconductors. Their study, which was published today in Nature, has numerous implications in the field of excitonics, a promising new area of study alongside photonics and spintronics.

"Our research showed that by manipulating excitons, we had come upon a whole new approach to electronics," says Andras Kis, who heads EPFL's Laboratory of Nanoscale Electronics and Structures (LANES). "We are witnessing the emergence of a totally new field of study, the full scope of which we don't yet know."

This breakthrough sets the stage for optoelectronic devices that consume less energy and are both smaller and faster than current devices. In addition, it will be possible to integrate optical transmission and electronic data-processing systems into the same device, which will reduce the number of operations needed and make the systems more efficient.

Higher energy level

Excitons are actually quasiparticles, a term used to describe the interaction between the particles that make up a given substance rather than the substance itself. Excitons consist of an electron and an electron hole. The two are bound together when the electron absorbs a photon and achieves a higher level of energy; the "excited" electron leaves behind a hole in the previous level of energy, which, in band theory, is called a valence band. This hole, also a quasiparticle, is an indication of the missing electron in this band.

Since the electron is negatively charged and the hole is positively charged, the two particles remain bound by an electrostatic force. This bond between the electron and the hole is called Coulomb attraction. And it is in this state of tension and balance that they form an exciton. When the electron finally falls back into the hole, it emits a photon. And with that, the exciton ceases to exist. Put more simply, a photon goes in at one end of the circuit and comes out the other; while inside, it gives rise to an exciton that acts like a particle.

Double success

It is only recently that researchers have begun looking at the properties of excitons in the context of electronic circuits. The energy in excitons had always been considered too fragile and the exciton life span too short to be of any real interest in this domain. In addition, excitons could only be produced and controlled in circuits at (around -173 degrees C).

The breakthrough came when the EPFL researchers discovered how to control the life span of the excitons and how to move them around. They did this by using two 2-D materials: tungsten diselenide (WSe2) and molybdenum disulfide (MoS2). "The excitons in these materials exhibit a particularly strong electrostatic bond and, even more importantly, they are not quickly destroyed at ," explains Kis.

The researchers were also able to significantly lengthen the excitons' lifespan by exploiting the fact that the electrons always found their way to the MoS2 while the holes always ended up in the WSe2. The researchers kept the excitons going even longer by protecting the semiconductor layers with boron nitride (BN).

"We created a special type of , where the two sides are farther apart than in the conventional particle," says Kis. "This delays the process in which the electron returns to the hole and light is produced. It's at this point, when the excitons remain in dipole form for slightly longer, that they can be controlled and moved around using an electric field."

Explore further: Scientists discover how to control the 'excitation' of electronics

More information: Dmitrii Unuchek et al, Room-temperature electrical control of exciton flux in a van der Waals heterostructure, Nature (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-018-0357-y

Related Stories

Using the dark side of excitons for quantum computing

December 20, 2017

To build tomorrow's quantum computers, some researchers are turning to dark excitons, which are bound pairs of an electron and the absence of an electron called a hole. As a promising quantum bit, or qubit, it can store information ...

Scientists found excitons in nickel oxide for the first time

January 15, 2018

Russian scientists from Ural Federal University (UrFU), together with their colleagues from Institute of Metal Physics of the Ural Department of Russian Academy of Sciences, have studied fundamental characteristics of nickel ...

Electron-hole pairs in two-dimensional crystals

May 4, 2018

When light of specific frequency hits a semiconductor crystal, it is absorbed and produces excitation, a state of higher energy. In solar cells, this energy is converted into electricity. In two-dimensional crystals, which ...

New material helps record data with light

March 10, 2017

Russian physicists with their colleagues from Europe have learned to generate quasiparticles—excitons, which were fully controllable and able to record information at room temperature. These particles act as a transitional ...

Recommended for you

Improving biosensors for implantable use

July 24, 2018

EPFL scientists have developed new nanotube biosensors using synthetic biology, which improves their sensing capabilities in complex biofluids, such as blood and urine. The study is published in the Journal of Physical Chemistry ...

A new 'periodic table' for nanomaterials

July 24, 2018

A new approach could help materials scientists identify the appropriate molecules to use in order to synthesize target nanomaterials. The method was developed by Daniel Packwood of Kyoto University's Institute for Integrated ...

Nanocrystals emit light by efficiently 'tunneling' electrons

July 23, 2018

Using advanced fabrication techniques, engineers at the University of California San Diego have built a nanosized device out of silver crystals that can generate light by efficiently "tunneling" electrons through a tiny barrier. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.