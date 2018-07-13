Size is key in predicting how calcifying organisms will respond to ocean acidification

July 26, 2018, Oregon State University
ocean
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

New research suggests size is the main factor that predicts how calcifying organisms will respond to ocean acidification.

The findings, published today in Global Change Biology, shed key light on which information is most important for projecting the effects of , a byproduct of rising carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere.

Previously, many different drivers had been proposed to predict how different species will respond to acidification, including evolutionary relatedness, habitat, and morphology.

But a study of five species of coralline found that these factors play far less role in physiological performance in the face of sinking pH levels than the organism's size.

"Decades of research have shown that calcifying species are negatively affected by ocean acidification," said the study's corresponding author, Allison Barner, who did the research while completing her Ph.D. in integrative biology at Oregon State University. "But even closely related species can have different responses to acidification and not much was known about the drivers that shape this variation."

About 30 percent of the in the air ends up in the sea, where it causes a reduction in carbonate ions—a key building block for a variety of calcifying organisms, including not only the algae in the study, but also animals like mussels, sea stars, oysters and corals.

Barner and colleagues in the OSU College of Science tested multiple hypotheses for predicting how the five species of turf-forming algae, native to the Pacific Northwest coast, would perform physiologically in acidified conditions.

In addition to running experiments that simulated future ocean acidification conditions, Barner and colleagues measured a suite of properties for each species, including its habitat distribution along the Oregon coastline and its size, surface area and shape.

"All of the species had declining calcification with short-term increases in acidification," said Barner, now a postdoctoral scholar at the University of California, Berkeley. "And the findings supported the hypothesis that organismal size is the best predictor of an individual's physiological performance under acidified conditions. Importantly, we can rule out the scenario that each species might have a different response to ocean acidification."

By understanding the factors that control species response, Barner says, scientists may be able to better predict how groups of organisms might respond to ocean and other climate change factors, beyond one species at a time.

The species studied were Corallina officinalis, Corallina vancouveriensis, Calliarthron tuberculosum, Bossiella orbiginiana and Bossiella plumosa.

"Coralline algae are among the most vulnerable calcifying species to an acidifying ocean," Barner said. "The ecological consequences of coralline algae decline are likely to be high, as they play key roles in many marine ecosystems."

Previous experiments from the same researchers found that in Oregon, act as a "nursery" for other , providing habitat for a diverse assemblage of animals and seaweeds.

Explore further: Slimy chemical clues: Changing algae could alter ecosystems

More information: Allison K. Barner et al, Generality in multispecies responses to ocean acidification revealed through multiple hypothesis testing, Global Change Biology (2018). DOI: 10.1111/gcb.14372

Related Stories

Internal control helps corals resist acidification

May 2, 2018

Scientists from the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies (Coral CoE) at The University of Western Australia (UWA) have found that some corals are able to combat the effects of ocean acidification by controlling ...

Ocean acidification makes coralline algae less robust

February 8, 2016

Ocean acidification (the ongoing decrease in the pH of the Earth's oceans, caused by the uptake of CO2 from the atmosphere), is affecting the formation of the skeleton of coralline algae which play an important part in marine ...

How marine life is responding to ocean acidification

June 16, 2014

(Phys.org) —A new study by researchers at the University of Bristol and Plymouth Marine Laboratory has shed light on how different species of marine organisms are reacting to ocean acidification.

Recommended for you

Previously overlooked 'coral ticks' weaken degraded reefs

July 26, 2018

A previously overlooked predator— a thumbnail-sized snail—could be increasing the pressure on coral reefs already weakened by the effects of overfishing, rising ocean temperatures, pollution and other threats. The snail ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.