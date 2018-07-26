$11,500 reward for killer of pregnant dolphin in Mississippi

July 27, 2018
A reward of up to $11,500 is being offered for information leading to the capture of the killer of a pregnant bottlenose dolphin
A reward of up to $11,500 is being offered for information leading to the capture of the killer of a pregnant bottlenose dolphin

A reward of up to $11,500 is being offered for information leading to the capture of the person who shot and killed a pregnant dolphin on the US Gulf Coast, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said.

The dolphin was found dead on a beach in Waveland, Mississippi, on April 30, NOAA said in a statement.

A necropsy found the dolphin died of a gunshot wound, NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement said.

It said The Humane Society and other groups had put together the reward seeking information leading to the dolphin's killer.

According to NOAA, violence against dolphins has increased in the Gulf of Mexico in recent years.

Since 2002, at least 24 dolphins have turned up on beaches after having been shot by guns or arrows, or impaled with objects, NOAA said.

Harming wild dolphins is prohibited under the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 and violators can be subject to fines of $100,000 and one year in prison.

Explore further: Violent dolphin deaths a mystery for scientists

Related Stories

Violent dolphin deaths a mystery for scientists

November 19, 2012

(AP)—Dolphins are washing ashore along the northern Gulf Coast with bullet wounds, missing jaws and hacked off fins and federal officials are looking into the mysterious deaths.

Gulf of Mexico dolphin deaths reported

November 8, 2005

Scientists concerned by bottlenose dolphin deaths in the Gulf of Mexico have reportedly asked for the marine mammal equivalent of a disaster declaration.

Scientists scrutinize rise in baby dolphin deaths

February 26, 2011

Scientists are trying to figure out what killed 53 bottlenose dolphins - many of them babies - so far this year in the Gulf of Mexico, as five more of their carcasses washed up Thursday in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Recommended for you

A novel antibiotic from weeds

July 27, 2018

Researchers working on an SNSF project have discovered novel, antibiotically active chemical substances in a previously rarely explored site: the leaf of a common field weed. The just published findings show that this microcosm ...

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled

July 26, 2018

During the Late Pleistocene period (between 125,000 to 12,000 years ago) two bear species roamed Europe: omnivorous brown bears (Ursus arctos) and the extinct mostly vegetarian cave bear (Ursus spelaeus).

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.