Plasma jets inside the sun foretell unequal activity of its two hemispheres

July 13, 2018, Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India
Plasma jets inside the Sun foretell unequal activity of its two hemispheres
Figure 1: Image shows the migration of torsional oscillation from mid-latitudes to the equator of the Sun. Blue and red bands represents slower and faster than the average rotation rate, respectively. Black dots denote the locations at which sunspots emerge on the solar surface. The study period, indicated on the x-axis covers 16 years of ground-based observations of the Sun's rotation rate variations using helioseismology. Credit: Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India

The sun's activity waxes and wanes periodically and holds sway over our space environment. Sunspots, strongly magnetized blotches on the solar surface, sometimes release fierce storms in space that severely impact our satellite based communication and navigational systems and occasionally, render satellites useless. However, a complete understanding of all aspects of the sunspot activity cycle remains elusive. One of its curious features is the long observed lopsided activity of its two hemispheres. Sometimes, the northern hemisphere becomes more active, sometime the south, with no apparent way to predict when this might happen.

Now, a team of scientists from the Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India at IISER Kolkata and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai have uncovered a hitherto unknown link between in the sun's interior and the cycle which may foretell the unequal activity of the sun's hemispheres.

Plasma material at different locations inside the sun rotates at different rates powering a dynamo mechanism that creates the magnetic sunspots. The rate of rotation has been earlier observed to change with time with faster and slower streams of plasma jets known as torsional oscillations superposed on the average rotation. These jets accompany the progress of the sunspot cycle with their patterns of migration similar to those of sunspots on the sun's surface hinting at a causal link. In a paper in the Astrophysical Journal of the American Astronomical Society, Lekshmi B., Dibyendu Nandi and H.M. Antia report that asymmetries in plasma jets just below the sun's surface precede asymmetries in sunspot activity by about a year, a discovery with no clear theoretical explanation yet.

Plasma jets inside the Sun foretell unequal activity of its two hemispheres
Figure 2: This figure shows how the hemispherical asymmetry in solar torsional oscillations (red curve) precedes the asymmetry in the sunspot activity (green curve) by about a year. Statistical tests yield a significant delayed correlation between these quantities hinting at the possibility of forecasting unequal activity in the Sun's northern and southern hemispheres. Credit: Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India

"The strength of the sun's torsional oscillation is very small compared to the differential rotation thus making it difficult to measure. Our careful analysis covering 16 years of both ground- and space-based observations has allowed us to discover this link" said graduate student Lekshmi B. The team used a technique called helioseismology which observes oscillations on the sun's surface that are produced by the propagation of acoustic waves in its interior. Through use of helioseismic techniques, plasma velocity changes in the sun's two hemispheres are then teased out.

"Our study probes only the near-surface bands of faster and slower rotation. However, the current consensus is that magnetic fields that form sunspots are created deeper inside the sun. It is extremely intriguing, therefore, that the asymmetry is mirrored across the vast depth of the sun's convection zone linking the deep and the near-surface layers of the sun" said Dibyendu Nandi who supervised the research in collaboration with H.M. Antia. "This may be an early manifestation of the creation of magnetic fields deep within the sun and may lead to techniques for predicting its hemispheric activity levels" he adds.

For this study, the team used ground-based data from the Global Oscillation Network Group—a multinational consortium of observatories involving USA, India, Spain, Australia and Chile, and space-based data from the Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager instrument onboard NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. This research was sponsored by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, NASA Heliophysics Program and the Indo-US Science and Technology Forum and appears in the 12 July 2018 issue of the Astrophysical Journal published by the American Astronomical Society.

Explore further: Image: 22 years of SOHO

More information: Lekshmi B et al. Asymmetry in Solar Torsional Oscillation and the Sunspot Cycle, The Astrophysical Journal (2018). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/aacbd5

Related Stories

Image: 22 years of SOHO

February 26, 2018

The activity cycle of the sun – where the number of sunspots increase and decrease – has been monitored regularly for around 250 years, but the use of space-based telescopes has given us a whole new perspective of our ...

NASA's SDO watches a sunspot turn toward Earth

July 12, 2017

An active region on the sun—an area of intense and complex magnetic fields—has rotated into view on the sun and seems to be growing rather quickly in this video captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory between July ...

Quiet Interlude in Solar Max

March 8, 2013

(Phys.org) —Something unexpected is happening on the Sun. 2013 was supposed to be the year of "solar maximum," the peak of the 11-year sunspot cycle. Yet 2013 has arrived and solar activity is relatively low. Sunspot numbers ...

The Sun's coronal tail wags its photospheric dog

October 12, 2016

Solar physicists have long viewed the rotation of sunspots as a primary generator of solar flares - the sudden, powerful blasts of electromagnetic radiation and charged particles that burst into space during explosions on ...

NASA's SDO sees giant January sunspots

January 7, 2014

An enormous sunspot, labeled AR1944, slipped into view over the sun's left horizon late on Jan. 1, 2014. The sunspot steadily moved toward the right, along with the rotation of the sun, and now sits almost dead center, as ...

HINODE captures record breaking solar magnetic field

February 6, 2018

Astronomers at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ) using the HINODE spacecraft observed the strongest magnetic field ever directly measured on the surface of the Sun. Analyzing data for 5 days around the ...

Recommended for you

Observatories team up to reveal rare double asteroid

July 13, 2018

New observations by three of the world's largest radio telescopes have revealed that an asteroid discovered last year is actually two objects, each about 3,000 feet (900 meters) in size, orbiting each other.

'X'-ploring the Eagle Nebula and 'Pillars of Creation'

July 13, 2018

The Eagle Nebula, also known as Messier 16, contains the young star cluster NGC 6611. It also the site of the spectacular star-forming region known as the Pillars of Creation, which is located in the southern portion of the ...

First space tourist flights could come in 2019

July 13, 2018

The two companies leading the pack in the pursuit of space tourism say they are just months away from their first out-of-this-world passenger flights—though neither has set a firm date.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.