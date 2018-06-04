Using physics to make better GDP estimates

Credit: CC0 Public Domain A team of Italian physicists has used economic complexity theory to produce five-year gross domestic product (GDP) estimates for several countries around the world. In their paper published in the journal Nature Physics, Andrea Tacchella, D. Mazzilli and Luciano Pietronero describe how they applied the theory to economic forecasting and how well it has worked thus far.

Currently, economists use a variety of models to produce GDP estimates, which are often used by law and policy makers to inform decisions about future events. Such models typically require a host of variable inputs and are quite complex. In sharp contrast, the estimates made by the Italian team used just two variables: current GDP and another they describe as "economic fitness."

The researchers calculated a number for a given country's economic fitness using physics principles applied to export products. Such factors as diversification and the complexity of the products were taken into account, offering a means of gauging the relative strength of a given economy. The idea was to rate a country's economic strength—the wider the range of products being exported and the more complex they were, the more likely GDP was likely to grow—and used that to forecast future prosperity.

The team reports that they have been running their models for approximately six years—long enough for them to see how well their estimates matched actual GDP numbers over time. They report that their estimates were on average 25 percent more accurate than were those made by the International Monetary Fund. They report also that their models accurately predicted the booming Chinese economy in 2015 when more traditional models suggested the country was headed for a slowdown.

The researchers explain that the field of economic complexity involves studying the behavior of economies over time and the factors that cause them to change. Doing so includes using tools such as those that have been developed to measure turbulence in fluids and traffic jams. The philosophy of such research, they explain, revolves around the idea that complex systems with a large number of elements that interact in non-linear ways tend to have emergent properties. Learning to understand such properties, they further note, can offer insights into relationships such as the one between exports and GDP trends.

