July 11, 2018

NASA sees Typhoon Maria make landfall in China

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

On July 11 at 0011 UTC (July 10 at 8:11 p.m. EDT), Maria made landfall in China. The storm appeared lopsided in imagery from the GPM Microwave Imager or GMI. Much of the deep convection and strongest thunderstorms (red) were offshore in the GMI image. Credit: NASA/JAXA, Matt Lammers/Jacob Reed

The Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM core satellite analyzed Typhoon Maria in 3-D as it made landfall in southeastern China.

After striking the Ryukyu Islands of Japan and grazing Taiwan with , Typhoon Maria made just north of the populous city of Fuzhou, China with sustained winds of 95 knots and a broad shield of precipitation.

On July 11 at 0011 UTC (July 10 at 8:11 p.m. EDT), Maria made landfall in China.

The storm appeared lopsided in imagery from the GPM Microwave Imager or GMI. Much of the deep convection and strongest thunderstorms were offshore in the GMI image. However, Maria is still likely to bring a brief period of flooding rains to this part of China before dissipating.

On July 11 at 0300 UTC (July 10 at 11 p.m. EDT), the Joint Typhoon Warning Center issued the final warning on Maria. Maria's center was located east 26.4 degrees north latitude and 120.1 degrees east longitude. That's about 109 nautical miles northwest of Taipei, Taiwan. Maria had maximum sustained winds near 109.3 mph (95 knots/176 kph) at the time and was moving to the west at 21.8 mph (19 knots/35.2 kph).

The China Meteorological Administration (CMA) noted on July 11, "this year's No.8 Maria (severe typhoon level) made landfall in coastal regions of Huangqi Peninsula, Lianjiang County, Fujian at 9:10 a.m. (local time) on July 11. The maximum wind intensity and minimum air pressure at the typhoon center registered scale 14 (42 meters/second) [31 mph] and 960 hPa (hectopascals) respectively."

Maria is forecast to weaken until dissipation over land.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

More from Earth Sciences

