Molecular oxygen in comet's atmosphere not created on its surface

July 3, 2018 by Hayley Dunning, Imperial College London
Molecular oxygen in comet's atmosphere not created on its surface
View of comet 67P taken by Rosetta. Credit: European Space Agency

Scientists have found that molecular oxygen around comet 67P is not produced on its surface, as some suggested, but may be from its body.

The European Space Agency's Rosetta spacecraft escorted comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko on its journey round the sun from August 2014—September 2016, dropping a probe and eventually crashing onto its .

When the comet is close enough to the sun the ice on its surface 'sublimes' - transforms from solid to gas—forming a gas atmosphere called a coma. Analysis of the coma by instruments on Rosetta revealed that it contained not only water, carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide, as anticipated, but also .

Molecular is two joined together, and on Earth it is essential for life, where it is produced by photosynthesis. It has been previously detected around some of the icy moons of Jupiter, but it was not expected to be found around a comet.

The Rosetta science team originally reported that the oxygen was most likely from the comet's main body, or nucleus. This meant it was 'primordial' - that it was already present when the comet itself formed at the beginning of the Solar System 4.6 billion years ago.

One group of outside researchers however suggested there might be a different source for molecular oxygen at comets. They had discovered a new way to produce molecular oxygen in space triggered by —electrically charged molecules. They proposed that reactions with energetic ions on the surface of comet 67P could instead be the source of the detected molecular oxygen.

Molecular oxygen in comet's atmosphere not created on its surface
Views of the comet form Rosetta. Credit: ESA

Now, members of the Rosetta team have analysed the data on 67P's oxygen in light of the new theory. In a paper published today in Nature Communications and led by Imperial College London physicists, they report that the proposed mechanism for producing oxygen on the surface of the comet is not sufficient to explain the observed levels in the coma.

Lead author Mr Kevin Heritier, from the Department of Physics at Imperial, said: "The first detection of molecular oxygen in 67P's coma was both very surprising and exciting".

"We tested the new theory of surface molecular oxygen production using observations of energetic ions, particles which trigger the surface processes which could lead to the production of molecular oxygen. We found that the amount of energetic ions present could not produce enough molecular oxygen to account for the amount of molecular oxygen observed in the coma."

Co-author Dr. Marina Galand, from the Department of Physics at Imperial and Science Co-Investigator of the Rosetta Plasma Consortium, added: "Surface generation of molecular oxygen may still happen on 67P, but the majority of the molecular oxygen in the coma is not produced through such a process."

The new analysis is consistent with team's original conclusion, that molecular oxygen is most likely primordial. Other theories have been proposed, and can't yet be ruled out, but the primordial theory currently fits the data best.

This is also supported by recent theories which revisited the formation of the molecular oxygen in dark clouds and the presence of molecular oxygen in the early Solar System. In this model, molecular oxygen created froze onto small dust grains. These grains collected more material, eventually building up the and locking the oxygen in the nucleus.

Explore further: Chemical engineers explain oxygen mystery on comets

More information: K. L. Heritier et al, On the origin of molecular oxygen in cometary comae, Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-04972-5

Related Stories

Chemical engineers explain oxygen mystery on comets

May 8, 2017

A Caltech chemical engineer who normally develops new ways to fabricate microprocessors in computers has figured out how to explain a nagging mystery in space—why comets expel oxygen gas, the same gas we humans breathe.

Could molecular oxygen be common on comets?

December 10, 2015

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers, encouraged by the latest discovery of ESA's Rosetta spacecraft of molecular oxygen (O2) on the comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, are going over comet 1P/Halley (known as Halley's Comet) ...

Team maps gas emissions from comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko

November 12, 2015

The European Space Agency's Rosetta spacecraft began orbiting comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko in August 2014, providing the closest and most detailed look at a comet to date. Now, a team led by astronomers at the University ...

SwRI's Alice spectrograph completes ESA mission to comet 67P

September 29, 2016

After a two-year orbital tour around comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, ESA's Rosetta spacecraft—carrying Southwest Research Institute's Alice ultraviolet spectrograph—will end its mission this week on Sept. 30. Rosetta ...

Recommended for you

3 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

rrwillsj
not rated yet 1 hour ago
This is a good example, of how the jumbled chaotic randomness of natural processes. Can result in two or more hypothesized activities lead to similar results.

I t may seem contradictory but both speculations can be correct without cancelling each other out.

Our little monkey brains demand orderly simplicity. And a perverse reality responds with a kaleidoscope of complexity and utter confusion. The Coyote Trickster laughing at all of us again.
jonesdave
not rated yet 16 minutes ago
I had a back and forth with Cantthink when this story first appeared:
https://phys.org/...ets.html

See my final comment. I'm not going to blow my own trumpet, and say I was right, but...............I was right :)
I also emailed the lead author and told him, in the nicest possible way, that the mechanism was extremely unlikely.
It was also discussed on ISF, here:

http://www.intern...unt=1372
http://www.intern...unt=1376
http://www.intern...unt=1390
jonesdave
not rated yet 5 minutes ago
This is a good example, of how the jumbled chaotic randomness of natural processes. Can result in two or more hypothesized activities lead to similar results.

I t may seem contradictory but both speculations can be correct without cancelling each other out.

Our little monkey brains demand orderly simplicity. And a perverse reality responds with a kaleidoscope of complexity and utter confusion. The Coyote Trickster laughing at all of us again.


The thing is, it was bleedin' obvious that they were wrong, just from looking at the numbers alone. It was a poor paper, and badly researched, and should never have seen the light of day.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.