Lava flies through roof of Hawaii tour boat, injuring 13

July 16, 2018

Hawaii officials say an explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring at least 13 people.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said one passenger broke a leg Monday and others have been burned. It says the full extent of injuries isn't yet known.

The people were aboard a tour boat that takes visitors to see lava plunging into the ocean. Several companies operate such tours.

Officials have warned of the danger of getting close to lava entering the ocean, saying the interaction can create clouds of acid and fine glass.

The lava is coming from the Kilauea volcano, which has been erupting from a rural residential area since early May.

Officials are interviewing injured passengers at a hospital.

