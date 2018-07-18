Israeli army unveils new 'dual-use' tank

July 20, 2018
The Israeli army is developing a new battle tank for the Merkava series, similar to the one in use pictured on July 4, 2018, that will focus on cabatting the conventional forces of neighbouring Arab states

The Israeli army on Thursday revealed details of a new tank it was developing, designed more for use in guerrilla warfare conditions.

The Merkava 4 Barak, scheduled to be operational in three years, will be the latest of the Israeli Merkava tank series, which has traditionally focused on combatting the conventional forces of neighbouring Arab states.

The military said the new model reflected an understanding that the theatres of conflict it faces are changing.

"The enemy won't necessarily be states and armies, but rather an enemy that uses people," Brigadier General Guy Hasson, head of the army's armoured corps, said.

The "dual-use" contains technologies including a that gives its commander a full view of the surroundings in his helmet.

The model—which will also be equipped with a computer system based on —is designed to be more secure in the confines of guerilla clashes.

The Israeli military has been using tanks along the border with Gaza, as tensions have risen during months of protests and clashes that have left over 140 Palestinians dead.

Israeli tanks have fired on positions belonging to Gaza's rulers Hamas, as well as individuals accused of attempting to infiltrate into Israel.

