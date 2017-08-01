Image: Soaring into an orbital sunrise

July 31, 2018, NASA
Image: Soaring into an orbital sunrise
Credit: NASA

The International Space Station soars into a sunrise every 90 minutes, each and every day.

This image, taken on July 20, 2018, shows one of four basketball court-sized main solar arrays that power the space station, in contrast to the bright blue glow of Earth's limb in the background as the orbital complex flew over eastern China.

Explore further: Sunrise through the solar arrays

Related Stories

Sunrise through the solar arrays

August 1, 2017

On July 26, 2017, a member of the Expedition 52 crew aboard the International Space Station took this photograph of one of the 16 sunrises they experience every day, as the orbiting laboratory travels around Earth. One of ...

Image: Sunrise flight to the space station

November 17, 2017

Orbital ATK's Cygnus resupply ship with its cymbal-ike UltraFlex solar arrays approaches the International Space Station's robotic arm Canadarm2 as both spacecraft fly into an orbital sunrise on Nov. 14, 2017.

Image: A closer view of the moon

July 10, 2018

Posted to Twitter by @Astro_Alex, European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst, this image shows our planet's Moon as seen from the International Space Station. As he said in the tweet, "By orbiting the Earth almost 16 ...

Image: Moon, Mars, station

July 19, 2018

This image was taken by ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst from the International Space Station on 30 June 2018 when the Moon and Mars were at its closest so far during his six-month Horizons mission.

Image: Northern Lights over Canada from the ISS

September 20, 2017

The spectacular aurora borealis, or the "northern lights," over Canada is sighted from the International Space Station near the highest point of its orbital path. The station's main solar arrays are seen in the left foreground.

Recommended for you

Plate tectonics not needed to sustain life

July 30, 2018

There may be more habitable planets in the universe than we previously thought, according to Penn State geoscientists, who suggest that plate tectonics—long assumed to be a requirement for suitable conditions for life—are ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.