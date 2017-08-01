Image: Soaring into an orbital sunrise

The International Space Station soars into a sunrise every 90 minutes, each and every day.
This image, taken on July 20, 2018, shows one of four basketball court-sized main solar arrays that power the space station, in contrast to the bright blue glow of Earth's limb in the background as the orbital complex flew over eastern China.
