July 23, 2018

French IT services group Atos to buy Syntel of US

French IT services giant Atos has agreed to buy US group Syntel for $3.4 billion
French IT services giant Atos has agreed to buy US group Syntel for $3.4 billion

French IT services group Atos said Sunday it has agreed to buy US information technology group Syntel in a move to significantly expand its presence in North America.

Atos said in a statement that it will acquire Syntel for $41 per share which amounts to around $3.4 billion.

"This transaction is a major step in the strategy of Atos to reach a global scale," the French company said.

"In particular, the highly complementary portfolio, customer base, and geographic footprint of the combination between Atos and Syntel will significantly enhance our presence in North America," said chief executive Thierry Breton.

Syntel generated revenues of $924 million in 2017, of which 89 percent was in North America.

Its operating margin—underlying profits measured as a proportion of sales—stood at 25 percent.

It employs 23,000 engineers in 30 countries, with over 18,000 staff based in India.

Atos said the total cost benefits were estimated at $120 million per year.

"Strong portfolio and complementary customer base between the two companies will generate multiple cross-selling opportunities," it said.

Syntel's co-founder and co-chairman Bharat Desai said the tie-up "is a very exciting development for Syntel. The Syntel board is committed to maximizing shareholder value and believes that the agreement with Atos achieves that objective and delivers a win-win proposition to our customers and employees."

© 2018 AFP

Citation: French IT services group Atos to buy Syntel of US (2018, July 23) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-07-french-group-atos-syntel.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Atos shares soar after Xerox acquisition
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)