Facebook sets up China subsidiary

July 24, 2018
Facebook's flagship social media platform has been blocked in China since 2009
Facebook's flagship social media platform has been blocked in China since 2009

Facebook has opened a subsidiary in mainland China, records show, a long-awaited step for the social networking giant and its Mandarin-speaking founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The company, called Lianshu Science & Technology (Hangzhou), was established on July 18 with $30 million of registered capital, according to China's corporate record database. Lianshu literally means "face" and "book".

Facebook's Hong Kong branch holds all of its shares.

Zhang Jinghai is named as the new company's legal representative, while David Kling and Susan Taylor are listed as directors.

Kling is a Facebook vice president, while Taylor is the internet giant's chief accountant, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

Zhang holds the same role at the company behind Facebook's sneaky launch last year of a photo-sharing app for China called Colorful Balloons, which recreated Facebook's Moments app.

The app never took off, marking another setback in China for Facebook. It has strived to breach the "Great Firewall"—which tightly controls China's internet content—ever since its flagship social media platform was banned by Beijing in 2009.

Facebook chief executive and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has made several high-profile visits to China, once going as far as taking a photogenic jog through central Beijing while the city choked on smog.

He has attempted to cosy up to Beijing politicians as well, reportedly asking Chinese President Xi Jinping to provide a Chinese name for his daughter. Xi declined.

Despite the efforts, Zuckerberg has been unable to get Facebook unblocked in China. It remained inaccessible Tuesday in Beijing.

The new Facebook subsidiary, registered in the eastern city of Hangzhou, will engage in the development of network IT, technology services and consulting, among other services, the corporate filing showed.

Explore further: Facebook samples China's potential with sneaky app

Related Stories

Facebook samples China's potential with sneaky app

August 15, 2017

Facebook's sneaky launch of a photo-sharing app in China, where its social network is banned, gives it a small taste of the massive market's potential, but it may have to settle for just that for now.

Facebook staffs up in China despite being blocked

September 11, 2017

Facebook has hired a Chinese government-relations point man and is seeking other staff in signs that it harbours ambitions for a China presence despite its main social media platform being blocked.

Report: Zuckerberg reads Chinese president's book

December 8, 2014

A Chinese government news portal released a photo Monday of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg with a copy of Chinese President Xi Jinping's book on governance at his desk while hosting the country's top Internet regulator.

Recommended for you

New video game teaches teens about electricity

July 24, 2018

A new video game, designed by researchers at the University of Cambridge, gives teenagers an understanding of electricity by solving a series of puzzles in a bid to encourage more of them to study engineering at university.

Google braces for huge EU fine over Android

July 18, 2018

Google prepared Wednesday to be hit with huge EU fine for freezing out rivals of its Android mobile phone system in a ruling that could spark new tensions between Brussels and Washington.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.