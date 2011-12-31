Sound of electromagnetic energy moving between Saturn, Enceladus

July 10, 2018, Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Sound of electromagnetic energy moving between Saturn, Enceladus
NASA's Cassini spacecraft's Grand Finale orbits found a powerful interaction of plasma waves moving from Saturn to its rings and its moon Enceladus. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

New research from NASA's Cassini spacecraft's up-close Grand Finale orbits shows a surprisingly powerful and dynamic interaction of plasma waves moving from Saturn to its rings and its moon Enceladus. The observations show for the first time that the waves travel on magnetic field lines connecting Saturn directly to Enceladus. The field lines are like an electrical circuit between the two bodies, with energy flowing back and forth.

Researchers converted the recording of plasma waves into a "whooshing" audio file that we can hear—in the same way a radio translates electromagnetic waves into music. In other words, Cassini detected in the audio frequency range—and on the ground, we can amplify and play those signals through a speaker. The recording time was compressed from 16 minutes to 28.5 seconds.

Much like air or water, plasma (the fourth state of matter) generates waves to carry energy. The Radio Plasma Wave Science (RPWS) instrument on board NASA's Cassini spacecraft recorded intense plasma waves during one of its closest encounters to Saturn.

"Enceladus is this little generator going around Saturn, and we know it is a continuous source of energy," said Ali Sulaiman, planetary scientist at the University of Iowa, Iowa City, and a member of the RPWS team. "Now we find that Saturn responds by launching signals in the form of , through the circuit of connecting it to Enceladus hundreds of thousands of miles away."

New research from the up-close Grand Finale orbits of NASA's Cassini mission shows a surprisingly powerful interaction of plasma waves moving from Saturn to its moon Enceladus. Researchers converted the recording of plasma waves into a "whooshing" audio file that we can hear -- in the same way a radio translates electromagnetic waves into music. Much like air or water, plasma (the fourth state of matter) generates waves to carry energy. The recording was captured by the Radio Plasma Wave Science (RPWS) instrument Sept. 2, 2017, two weeks before Cassini was deliberately plunged into the atmosphere of Saturn. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Iowa

Sulaiman is lead author of a pair of papers describing the findings, published recently in Geophysical Research Letters.

The interaction of Saturn and Enceladus is different from the relationship of Earth and its Moon. Enceladus is immersed in Saturn's magnetic field and is geologically active, emitting plumes of water vapor that become ionized and fill the environment around Saturn. Our own Moon does not interact in the same way with Earth. Similar interactions take place between Saturn and its rings, as they are also very dynamic.

The recording was captured Sept. 2, 2017, two weeks before Cassini was deliberately plunged into the atmosphere of Saturn. The recording was converted by the RPWS team at the University of Iowa, led by physicist and RPWS Principal Investigator Bill Kurth.

Explore further: Cassini data shows Saturn moon may affect planet's magnetosphere

More information: A. H. Sulaiman et al. Enceladus auroral hiss emissions during Cassini's Grand Finale, Geophysical Research Letters (2018). DOI: 10.1029/2018GL078130

A. H. Sulaiman et al. Auroral hiss emissions during Cassini's Grand Finale: Diverse electrodynamic interactions between Saturn and its rings, Geophysical Research Letters (2018). DOI: 10.1029/2018GL077875

13 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

gculpex
2.3 / 5 (3) 9 hours ago
Not to say it, but yeah told you...
antialias_physorg
5 / 5 (5) 8 hours ago
Link?

Because: no you didn't
rossim22
2 / 5 (4) 7 hours ago
The only message that actual 'plasma cosmology' advocates wanted to get through was that the ideas they support have real scientific merit.
It's not unforgivable belief into an obviously quack pseudoscience... its the idea that mainstream science has become built upon a shaky, biased foundation that has proved to be unfalsifiable.

In the smallest sense, this finding illustrates another possible energy source which can produce alternate mechanisms that more simply explain the moon's tiger stripes, 'cryovolcanoes', plumes, jets, surface heating, etc.

Why did it take so long to 'discover' these currents between Saturn and Enceladus?

I wonder how long before electrical interactions between the Sun and the heliosphere, comets, etc. are found...

Old_C_Code
5 / 5 (3) 6 hours ago
Mainstream science doesn't deny solar wind travels out to the edge of the solar system. The issue is; there is no direct current (DC) flow within the solar system coming from outside the solar system, which powers the Sun.
How large does the voltage have to be outside the solar system to have a double-gap the size of the solar system? I can only figure the EU folks would question this.
jonesdave
5 / 5 (4) 6 hours ago
I wonder how long before electrical interactions between the Sun and the heliosphere, comets, etc. are found...


Never, would be the answer to that, given that we have had spacecraft buzzing around the solar system as far as the heliopause for decades, and have recently completed a two year + mission at a comet, where we find precisely nada of the nature proposed by EU wooists.
jonesdave
5 / 5 (1) 5 hours ago
The only message that actual 'plasma cosmology' advocates wanted to get through was that the ideas they support have real scientific merit.


Really? Which ones?

rossim22
3 / 5 (4) 4 hours ago
I wonder how long before electrical interactions between the Sun and the heliosphere, comets, etc. are found...


Never, would be the answer to that, given that we have had spacecraft buzzing around the solar system as far as the heliopause for decades, and have recently completed a two year + mission at a comet, where we find precisely nada of the nature proposed by EU wooists.


This statement is a fallacy which I already addressed.

How long have we had spacecrafts buzzing around Saturn and we are only now confirming the existence of an electrical circuit between Saturn and its moons?

And pretty sure we've only just reached the heliospheric boundary... which led to "surprising magnetic bubbles."
cantdrive85
2.3 / 5 (3) 2 hours ago
LOL, who's claiming this woo is real? Given jonesdumb's continued ranting from ignorance he just doesn't get it.

A similar process is likely responsible for comet 67P and it's "singing".

https://rosetta.j...ng-comet

Bit by bit the standard theory is falling apart while the Electric Universe cosmology is getting more and more robust.
691Boat
5 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
LOL, who's claiming this woo is real? Given jonesdumb's continued ranting from ignorance he just doesn't get it.

A similar process is likely responsible for comet 67P and it's "singing".

https://rosetta.j...ng-comet

Bit by bit the standard theory is falling apart while the Electric Universe cosmology is getting more and more robust.

You'd think with all the satellites we have around Earth, we would have noticed something of this DC current flow from the Sun by now, eh?
jonesdave
not rated yet 1 hour ago
LOL, who's claiming this woo is real? Given jonesdumb's continued ranting from ignorance he just doesn't get it.

A similar process is likely responsible for comet 67P and it's "singing".

https://rosetta.j...ng-comet

Bit by bit the standard theory is falling apart while the Electric Universe cosmology is getting more and more robust.


Hmmm, I think I know the lead author of the paper on the 'singing comet'. Care to debate him on ISF? Given that he is qualified in plasma physics, and you aren't, expect an arse kicking. However, we all know that you'll never take your woo to an actual science site. Prove me wrong.
jonesdave
not rated yet 1 hour ago
This statement is a fallacy which I already addressed.

How long have we had spacecrafts buzzing around Saturn and we are only now confirming the existence of an electrical circuit between Saturn and its moons?

And pretty sure we've only just reached the heliospheric boundary... which led to "surprising magnetic bubbles."


Hey, dumbo, read the literature. Try to understand plasma physics, yes? Just like Io, Enceladus is spewing out neutrals, which become ionised (look it up), and this ionosphere is orbiting within a magnetosphere of a planet at a different velocity than the magnetosphere. What do you expect to happen? Nothing to do with any idiocy dreamed up by idiots like Thornhill, yes?
jonesdave
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Bit by bit the standard theory is falling apart while the Electric Universe cosmology is getting more and more robust.


By having zero sensible scientific mechanisms, and no evidence whatsoever? Yep, going well, isn't it? Lol.

jonesdave
not rated yet 1 hour ago
LOL, who's claiming this woo is real? Given jonesdumb's continued ranting from ignorance he just doesn't get it.

A similar process is likely responsible for comet 67P and it's "singing".

https://rosetta.j...ng-comet

Bit by bit the standard theory is falling apart while the Electric Universe cosmology is getting more and more robust.

You'd think with all the satellites we have around Earth, we would have noticed something of this DC current flow from the Sun by now, eh?


Keep up, 691! The current is going INTO the Sun! Still invisible and undetectable, though. If you ask the EU loons, they'll tell you that it is due to it being a 'drift current', and therefore very difficult to detect. Totally overlooking the fact that the speed of the electrons (?) are irrelevant. It is the speed with which they hit the spacecraft detectors. Which are moving at the same velocity as the spacecraft. Which is considerable, relatively.

