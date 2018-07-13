Dead gorgeous: ancient sarcophagus held mirror, cosmetics

July 30, 2018
Dead gorgeous: ancient sarcophagus held mirror, cosmetics
Funerary goods are displayed in Meckenheim, Germany, Monday, July 30, 2018 during a press conference on a sarcophagus of the third century that was found in the German city of Zuelpich. (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP)

Archaeologists say a 3rd century sarcophagus found in what is now western Germany contained the remains of a young Roman woman who was buried along with perfume bottles, a makeup palette and a silver hand mirror.

The Landesmuseum in Bonn said Monday that the massive stone coffin contained an unusual wealth of , jet jewelry, pins and a folding knife with a handle in the shape of a Hercules figure.

The 4 1/2-ton sarcophagus was discovered along the route of an ancient highway connecting the Roman empire settlements of Trevorum and Colonia Claudia Ara Agrippinensium—now the German cities of Trier and Cologne.

Archaeologists kept their discovery last year secret until further graves in the area had been investigated.

Dead gorgeous: ancient sarcophagus held mirror, cosmetics
Funerary goods are displayed in Meckenheim, Germany, Monday, July 30, 2018 during a press conference on a sarcophagus of the third century that was found in the German city of Zuelpich. (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP)

Dead gorgeous: ancient sarcophagus held mirror, cosmetics
A funerary good is displayed in Meckenheim, Germany, Monday, July 30, 2018 during a press conference on a sarcophagus of the third century that was found in the German city of Zuelpich. (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP)

Explore further: Archaeologists find ancient pottery workshop in Egypt

Related Stories

Father-son team find Roman Briton remains

November 23, 2007

The skeleton of an ancient Roman Briton apparently with some social standing was found by two men who previously unearthed a $2 million Viking treasure.

Recommended for you

Making thread in Bronze Age Britain

July 26, 2018

A new study published this week in the journal Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences has identified that the earliest plant fibre technology for making thread in Early Bronze Age Britain and across Europe and the Near ...

Are boys more cliquey than girls?

July 25, 2018

Children's friendship groups in secondary school remain consistent over time and are often structured around gender, with boys forming the most tight-knit bands, according to new research published in PLOS ONE. The findings ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.