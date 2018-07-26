July 26, 2018

That's cold: Japan tech blasts snoozing workers with AC

The system monitors the movement of employee's eyelids with a camera attached to a computer
The system monitors the movement of employee's eyelids with a camera attached to a computer

Japanese office workers hoping to nod off on the job may need to sleep with one eye open thanks to a new system that can detect snoozers and blast them with cold air.

Air conditioning manufacturer Daikin and electronics giant NEC said Thursday they have begun trialling the system, which monitors the movement of the employee's eyelids with a camera attached to a computer.

The computer can automatically lower the room's temperature if it detects dozing at desks.

"We hope to introduce this system commercially in 2020," a Daikin spokesman told AFP, adding that a trial had began this month.

The system uses Daikin's technology to automatically adjust temperatures and NEC's to monitor different types of eyelid movement that suggest sleepiness.

It was developed after an initial study done by the companies on how best to keep people alert.

They tried lowering temperatures by a few degrees, increasing brightness and spraying aromas in a room while participants did simple maths for about an hour.

"Our study proved that lowering temperature is effective... especially when the early signs of sleepiness are detected," the companies said in a joint statement.

And in news likely to provide cold comfort to Japan's infamously overworked salarymen, Daikin hopes to eventually develop that can direct cool blasts to specific snoozing workers.

© 2018 AFP

Citation: That's cold: Japan tech blasts snoozing workers with AC (2018, July 26) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-07-cold-japan-tech-blasts-snoozing.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

A slightly warmer office won't make it too hot to think
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

10 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

A Proposed Entirely AI Based Codec

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)