Clouds lift for SAP as it raises full-year forecasts

July 19, 2018
Debugged: SAP sales and profits rise in the second quarter.
Debugged: SAP sales and profits rise in the second quarter.

German software firm SAP raised its revenue forecasts for the full year Thursday, after sales of its cloud computing products and its bottom line swelled in the second quarter.

The Walldorf-based firm reported net profits of 720 million euros ($838 million) between April and June, up 8.0 percent year-on-year.

Operating, or underlying profits grew 13 percent, to 1.04 billion euros, on the back of revenues up 4.0 percent at 6.0 billion.

Of those revenues, sales of SAP's services—where customers pay a regular subscription fee to store and process their data on its computers, unlike its traditional one-off software sales business—remained the star of the group's show, adding 30 percent to reach 1.2 billion euros.

Oracle competitor SAP also completed in April its acquisition of Californian firm Callidus Software, which makes customer relationship management (CRM) tools—the first outside firm it had snapped up in three-and-a-half years.

The group's profits had paled in recent quarters as it invested in pumping up its cloud business.

But now, "we are increasing guidance as a signal that a new wave of growth has been unleashed," chief executive Bill McDermott said in a statement.

Using non-IFRS accounting standards—which exclude certain costs—the group expects to increase overall currency-adjusted by between 6.0 and 7.5 percent, to between 24.98 and 25.3 billion euros.

Still in currency-adjusted terms, net profits should increase between 9.0 and 11 percent, to between 7.4 and 7.5 billion euros, the firm said.

Explore further: SAP more ambitious after soaring Q1 profits

Related Stories

SAP more ambitious after soaring Q1 profits

April 24, 2018

German business software maker SAP lifted its full-year forecasts Tuesday, as it hailed a lift-off in profits in the first quarter and saw new opportunities after buying a US software firm.

Currency headwinds sap Bayer in Q1

May 3, 2018

German chemicals firm Bayer said Thursday exchange rate headwinds had undermined revenues and profits in the first quarter, but kept its eyes on a planned takeover of US seeds and pesticides maker Monsanto.

SAP says earnings up 18% in second quarter

July 24, 2012

German software giant SAP said Tuesday that bottom-line profits grew sharply in the second quarter of this year as software sales topped record levels.

Lufthansa soars to record profits in 2017

March 15, 2018

German airline giant Lufthansa reported record profits for 2017 Thursday, celebrating a year that saw it bury a smouldering dispute with pilots and gobble up parts of defunct rival Air Berlin.

Recommended for you

Google braces for huge EU fine over Android

July 18, 2018

Google prepared Wednesday to be hit with huge EU fine for freezing out rivals of its Android mobile phone system in a ruling that could spark new tensions between Brussels and Washington.

EU set to fine Google billions over Android: sources

July 17, 2018

The EU is set to fine US internet giant Google several billion euros this week for freezing out rivals of its Android mobile phone system, sources said, in a ruling that risks fresh tensions with Washington.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.