China's Baidu rolls out self-driving buses

July 4, 2018
The Apolong is designed to run at airports and tourist spots
The Apolong is designed to run at airports and tourist spots

China's internet giant Baidu announced Wednesday it had begun mass producing the country's first autonomous mini-bus, as the firm prepares to roll them out in tourist spots and airports.

CEO Robin Li watched the 100th vehicle roll off a of a factory in the southeastern city of Xiamen.

"2018 marks the first year of commercialisation for . From the mass production of Apolong, we can truly see that autonomous driving is making great strides—taking the industry from zero to one," said the CEO.

The 14-seater Apolong, about one-third of the size of a normal bus, has no steering wheel, driver's seat, accelerator or brake.

Co-produced by Baidu and Chinese bus manufacturer King Long, they will soon be pressed into commercial use in enclosed areas such as tourist areas and airports in several cities including Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and the country's new megacity Xiong'an.

Early next year, they are set to enter Japan's self-driving market as shuttle buses at or in Tokyo to ferry around elderly people in local communities.

The vehicles have the "fourth level" of automation as defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers, meaning they can operation within an enclosed location without human intervention.

This is one short of the highest level, where vehicles can operate anywhere on the road.

"I took a self-driving car to come to the developer conference last year, and ended up getting a ticket at (Beijing's) fifth ring road," Li quipped.

Baidu, often referred to as China's Google, operates the country's leading search engine and also invests heavily in services ranging from online payments to connected devices and artificial intelligence.

"In the past, China exported cheap commodities to the world. In the future, China will export AI technology to the world," Li said at the firm's annual AI developer conference.

He also announced a new AI chip called Kunlun at the conference, which can support a wide range of AI applications including voice recognition, and autonomous driving.

Explore further: China to see driverless cars in '3-5 years': Baidu

Related Stories

China to see driverless cars in '3-5 years': Baidu

March 15, 2018

Self-driving cars will hit the roads in China "within three to five years", the founder of Chinese internet giant Baidu, one of the world's leading designers of driverless cars, said Thursday.

Baidu announces $1.5 bln fund for autonomous driving

September 21, 2017

Chinese internet giant Baidu on Thursday announced a $1.5 billion investment in autonomous driving projects over the next three years, as it seeks to diversify its portfolio and compete with rivals such as Google.

Cars and speakers: Baidu speeds up AI progress

November 16, 2017

Chinese web giant Baidu unveiled Thursday a smart speaker model and plans for a self-driving mini-bus, its latest foray into the hyper-competitive field of artificial intelligence.

Baidu net profit jumps after video unit spin-off

April 27, 2018

China search engine giant Baidu on Friday reported net profit nearly tripled in the first quarter after spinning off its video unit as part of a corporate reorientation toward artificial intelligence (AI).

Microsoft cloud to help Baidu self-driving car effort

July 19, 2017

Microsoft's cloud computing platform will be used outside China for collaboration by members of a self-driving car alliance formed by Chinese internet search giant Baidu, the companies announced on Tuesday.

Recommended for you

How much all-seeing AI surveillance is too much?

July 3, 2018

When a CIA-backed venture capital fund took an interest in Rana el Kaliouby's face-scanning technology for detecting emotions, the computer scientist and her colleagues did some soul-searching—and then turned down the money.

The vanishing nuclear industry

July 2, 2018

Could nuclear power make a significant contribution to decarbonizing the U.S. energy system over the next three or four decades? That is the question asked by four current and former researchers from Carnegie Mellon University's ...

Security gaps identified in LTE mobile telephony standard

June 28, 2018

By abusing security weaknesses in the LTE mobile telephony standard, attackers are able to identify which web pages a user visits and to reroute him to a scam website. This is the result of a study carried out by security ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.