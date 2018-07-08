Carbon farming in WA

July 10, 2018, Particle

Reducing our carbon footprint is a critical step to combat climate change, and WA is doing its part with new approaches to farm CO2.

Levels of CO2 in our atmosphere have dramatically increased in the last century. Practices like deforestation, cement production and the burning of coal and fossil fuels are mostly to blame. We should all know by now that this is a bad thing, as CO2 and other greenhouse gases contribute to global warming.

Carbon farming can help deal with this problem. It basically means following certain practices that reduce the levels of CO2 released to the atmosphere and help remove CO2 from the atmosphere.

Carbon farming can be done in more than one way, like by improving the way we plant crops or raise animals.

For example, landowners that would normally clear native forest for some farming practices instead agree to let the native plants grow for a period of at least 25 years.

By allowing these plants to grow, there will be a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The idea is that, because you're not getting gassy cattle or sheep in that plot, less greenhouse gases will be generated. Then, as a secondary benefit, the trees that are left to grow store , a portion of which will be deposited into the soil, enriching it.

Besides all of the environmental benefits of carbon farming practices, there are also additional incentives. These are called carbon credits.

Credit where credit's overdue

In Western Australia, the government is doing its part by supporting those who undertake carbon farming practices.

For every tonne of carbon that's been stored or avoided by a farming project, a unit of carbon credit is earned.

On the flip side, each carbon credit allows a company to produce 1 tonne of pollution per year.

So, what does this mean for credit earners? Much like stock or money, there is a marketplace where you can sell these credits.

Big greenhouse gas-producing companies are always interested in buying carbon credits as this helps them comply with environmental regulations.

The initiative is backed by a whopping $2.55 billion provided by the Emissions Reduction Fund. The main goal of this fund is to reduce Australia's CO2 emissions to specific targets.

Back in 2000, Australia's CO2 emissions were at 547 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e). Thanks to this fund, the carbon credits scheme is funded and working towards reducing these levels. The ongoing rate is about $13 per carbon .

But one thing to keep in mind is that generating carbon credits is just a small part of the deal.

More than money

Rob Sudmeyer, Senior Research Officer at WA's Department of Agriculture and Food, explains that, at current carbon prices, the benefits obtained from carbon credits are best considered as an added benefit to an ongoing commercial , not the primary benefit.

"For farmers and pastoralists, carbon farming activities are best undertaken where they provide a clear productivity improvements or benefits, not just for the sake of generating ," says Rob.

To date, more than 50 million carbon credits have been issued to various projects, and more credits are waiting for the environmentally conscious entrepreneur. So, if you're up for giving back to the environment, get on board!

Explore further: Assisted regeneration could make farmers money

Related Stories

Assisted regeneration could make farmers money

March 17, 2015

Researchers have found that assisting vegetation to grow back naturally could be a far more profitable way for farmers to lock in carbon than the more commonly considered method of planting trees and shrubs.

Native trees will ease the carbon credit crunch

August 11, 2011

If Australia stopped logging native forests it would meet almost half of its five per cent carbon emission reduction target for 2020, according to an expert from the Australian National University.

Researcher sees huge carbon sink in soil minerals

November 8, 2017

A Washington State University researcher has discovered that vast amounts of carbon can be stored by soil minerals more than a foot below the surface. The finding could help offset the rising greenhouse-gas emissions helping ...

Ancient oak trees help reduce global warming

June 27, 2008

The battle to reduce carbon emissions is at the heart of many eco-friendly efforts, and researchers from the University of Missouri have discovered that nature has been lending a hand. Researchers at the Missouri Tree Ring ...

Recommended for you

Stronger west winds blow ill wind for climate change

July 10, 2018

Stronger westerly winds in the Southern Ocean could be the cause of a sudden rise in atmospheric CO2 and temperatures in a period of less than 100 years about 16,000 years ago, according to a study published in Nature Communications.

Finding the pulse of the polar vortex

July 10, 2018

If you can predict the path of the jet stream, the upper atmosphere's undulating river of wind, then you can predict weather – not just for a week or two, but for an entire season. A new Stanford study moves toward that ...

Grasslands more reliable carbon sink than trees

July 9, 2018

Forests have long served as a critical carbon sink, consuming about a quarter of the carbon dioxide pollution produced by humans worldwide. But decades of fire suppression, warming temperatures and drought have increased ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.