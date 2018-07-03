Brazil police search Philips office in fraud probe

July 4, 2018 by Sarah Dilorenzo

Police searched the offices of Philips in Brazil on Wednesday and detained two people linked to the Dutch company as part of an investigation into a scheme into fraud involving public health services, authorities said.

Prosecutors allege that dozens of companies formed a cartel to win and inflate contracts to supply to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics and the Rio de Janeiro state Health Department.

The institute directed requests for comment to the Health Ministry, which said the institute is prepared to provide authorities with any requested information about the case. The Health Department noted in a statement that the accusations date to before 2016 and said it is ready to provide any necessary explanations to authorities.

The investigation is linked to a larger probe into official corruption that has focused on the inflating of state contracts with construction companies. The larger investigation, known as Operation Car Wash, has shaken Brazil's elite, resulting in the jailing of many of its most powerful businessmen and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Police said they had successfully executed all of the 43 search warrants issued and 20 of the 22 arrest warrants. They would not say who remained at large. Prosecutors said the covered 44 addresses. The judge also ordered a former secretary for Rio to be questioned, but police did not confirm if that had happened yet.

Among the warrants issued Wednesday were temporary arrest orders for the director of the governmental institute and two people linked to Philips, which makes medical equipment in addition to consumer appliances. Under temporary arrests, subjects are held for a set period. They are usually used to help collect evidence.

One of those taken into custody was a former Philips executive who is now the CEO for Latin America at General Electric. GE noted that the accusations date to before the executive's tenure with the American and said that it is "deeply committed to integrity, compliance and the rule of law in all the countries in which it operates."

The other is a current employee at Philips with the sales team. The company said he had been taken in for questioning, though prosecutors described it as a temporary arrest.

Philips said it was cooperating with authorities and had not yet had access to case material. It said the allegations stemmed from several years ago. Prosecutors say the Institute investigation involves suspected fraud between 1996 and 2017.

"Any investigation into possible violation of these laws is treated very seriously by the company," Philips said in a statement.

Prosecutors allege employees of medical technology companies Stryker and Drager also participated in the scheme. U.S.-based Stryker said that it is cooperating with authorities and that it is "committed to conducting our business in an ethical manner and in compliance with all applicable laws." Germany-based Drager did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Explore further: GE's Latin American CEO, 21 others, arrested in Brazil for fraud

Related Stories

Philips Lighting joins Amsterdam's top-tier AEX index

March 7, 2018

Philips Lighting which split from its electronics giant parent company to list as a standalone on the Amsterdam stock exchange in 2016, announced Wednesday it was joining the market's top-tier AEX index.

Philips says profits soar 25% in 2017

January 30, 2018

Dutch electronics giant Philips on Tuesday posted soaring profits of 1.87 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in 2017, as it increasingly focuses its business on health technology.

Recommended for you

Wikipedia down in several countries in EU law protest

July 4, 2018

Wikipedia went down in at least three countries Wednesday in a protest at an upcoming European Parliament vote on a highly disputed law that could make online platforms legally liable for copyrighted material put on the web ...

How much all-seeing AI surveillance is too much?

July 3, 2018

When a CIA-backed venture capital fund took an interest in Rana el Kaliouby's face-scanning technology for detecting emotions, the computer scientist and her colleagues did some soul-searching—and then turned down the money.

The vanishing nuclear industry

July 2, 2018

Could nuclear power make a significant contribution to decarbonizing the U.S. energy system over the next three or four decades? That is the question asked by four current and former researchers from Carnegie Mellon University's ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.