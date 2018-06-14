Women in communications earn less, experience negative company cultures and still face a glass ceiling

Credit: Florida International University

FIU's Lillian Lodge Kopenhaver Center released the results of a national survey that found that women are more likely to be in middle management or junior level positions in the communication industries, while men dominate top management positions.

In addition, the survey found that the culture of the company most often prevents women from being promoted and keeps them from advancing in their careers and that women are more likely to spend fewer years in the communications professions than men, lacking longevity in their current positions.

"This survey has given us critical results to help us understand the current role and status of women working in those industries," said Lillian Lodge Kopenhaver, executive director of the Kopenhaver Center for the Advancement of Women in Communication. "Interestingly, workplace culture came to the forefront as inhibiting advancement for women, a factor that companies need to have more awareness of in order to provide equity for all employees."

Women dominate lower salary level positions in all communications professions. However, those working in public relations, advertising and market communications do slightly better than those in the journalism. Women also said they had been passed over for advancement into a management position because of a "men only" culture in their companies.

The survey, which was distributed to 22 national professional organizations across the U.S., used nearly 900 responses to come up with its findings.

The first survey was conducted by the Kopenhaver Center in 2016, and comparisons to 2018 responses show little progress in all areas except salaries, where there were some advancements.

More information: The report is available online: carta.fiu.edu/kopenhavercenter … er-Center-Report.pdf