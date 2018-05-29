Video: Tackling the effects of climate change on berry cultivation in Europe

Credit: GoodBerry The EU-funded project GoodBerry (Improving the stability of high-quality traits of berry in different environments and cultivation systems for the benefit of European farmers and consumers) has released a short animated film illustrating the project's background and approach. Raising awareness of the effects of climate change on berry cultivation, the film highlights the impact not only on berry producers but also on consumers and the environment.

To tackle these effects, GoodBerry brings together a multidisciplinary team of 19 partners from Europe as well as Chile and China. Launched in 2016 and funded for four years, the interdisciplinary consortium aims at identifying the berry fruit crops of strawberry, raspberry and blackcurrant that are most compatible with the new environmental conditions. Additionally, the new tools and cultivation techniques that are being developed will lead to more stable and controllable production processes and the availability of healthy, tasty fruits for consumers.

Credit: GoodBerry

Explore further: UNH researchers extend N.H. growing season for strawberries