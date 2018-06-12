Video: Caesar's last breath and Einstein's lost fridge

June 14, 2018, American Chemical Society
Caesar's last breath and Einstein's lost fridge (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Are you breathing air molecules that were once exhaled by Caesar, Joan of Arc or Madame Curie? And why did Albert Einstein try to break into the refrigerator business?

Writer Sam Kean, author of Caesar's Last Breath and The Disappearing Spoon, explains in this video, in which Reactions partners with PBS to find America's favorite book as part of the Great American Read:

