Uber wins back license in London—but is put on probation

In this Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 file photo, an Uber App is displayed on a phone in London. Uber is beginning its court case to remain on the streets of London, arguing that the ride-hailing app has made significant changes since a regulator refused to renew the company's operating license last year. Lawyers for the company are opening their case Monday, June 25, 2018 at Westminster Magistrates Court in an effort to overturn Transport for London's ruling last September that Uber was not a "fit and proper" company after repeated lapses in corporate responsibility. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file) A London court has granted ride-hailing firm Uber a license to keep operating in the capital, accepting the firm's assertions that its corporate culture had changed and that it should be allowed to keep driving on the streets of London.

However, Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot on Tuesday granted an operating license lasting only 15 months.

The firm told Westminster Magistrates' Court it has made significant changes since a regulator refused to renew the company's operating license last year over public safety concerns. The company insists it has changed, and a clean break with the past means it should be granted a new license.

