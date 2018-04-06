Ticketmaster UK says customer info may have been stolen

June 27, 2018

Ticketmaster UK says personal information and credit card data from customers in Britain and other countries may have been stolen in a security breach.

The company says it has "identified on a customer support product hosted by Inbenta Technologies," a third-party tech supplier.

Ticketmaster says it disabled the affected product as soon as it discovered the problem on Saturday. It didn't say why it did not disclose the breach until Wednesday.

The ticket-seller says "some of our customers' personal or payment information may have been accessed by an unknown third-party." The breach affects U.K. transactions between February and June 23 and "international customers who purchased, or attempted to purchase, tickets between September 2017 and June 23, 2018."

Ticketmaster says customers in North America are not affected.

Explore further: Best Buy warns of data breach

Related Stories

Best Buy warns of data breach

April 6, 2018

Best Buy is warning that some of its customers' payment information may have been compromised in a data breach.

Ticket service data breach disrupts music venues

June 4, 2018

Concert ticketing service Ticketfly says it's working to get its system back online after a data breach leaked users' personal information and disrupted services at live music venues.

Recommended for you

Printing microelectrode array sensors on gummi candy

June 22, 2018

Microelectrodes can be used for direct measurement of electrical signals in the brain or heart. These applications require soft materials, however. With existing methods, attaching electrodes to such materials poses significant ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.