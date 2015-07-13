Telegram says Apple cleared path for app update

June 2, 2018
A man holds a poster reading &quot;RKN (Roskomnadzor - the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Techno
A man holds a poster reading "RKN (Roskomnadzor - the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media) read the constitution!" during an opposition rally in central Moscow on May 13, 2018

Telegram said Friday that Apple cleared the path for an updated version of the secure messaging app despite a ban in Russia.

Telegram chief Pavel Durov thanked Apple and the California-based company's top executive Tim Cook from his verified Twitter account for "letting us deliver the latest version of @telegram to millions of users, despite the recent setbacks."

A day earlier, Telegram accused Apple of blocking its updates for users worldwide after Russian authorities imposed a ban on Telegram for refusing to hand over keys to decrypt messages.

In April, a Moscow court banned the popular free app following a long-running battle between authorities and Telegram, which has a reputation for securely encrypted communications.

Telegram refused to provide Russian authorities with a way to read communications over its network as Moscow pushes to increase surveillance of internet activities.

Russian authorities ordered domestic internet service providers to block the app, causing disruption of other services but failing to shut down Telegram in the country.

On Monday, Russia's communications watchdog said it had requested Apple block push notifications for Telegram users in Russia, which would mean users would not receive alerts for new messages and thus render it less useful.

The watchdog also requested Apple no longer make the app available for download in Russia.

Telegram lets people exchange messages, stickers, photos and videos in groups of up to 5,000 people. It has attracted more than 200 million users since its launch by Durov and his brother Nikolai in 2013.

Explore further: Telegram accuses Apple of blocking updates

Related Stories

Telegram accuses Apple of blocking updates

May 31, 2018

Secure messaging app Telegram accused Apple on Thursday of blocking its updates for users worldwide after Russian authorities imposed a ban on Telegram for refusing to hand over keys to decrypt messages.

Russia asks Apple to help block Telegram

May 28, 2018

Russia's communications watchdog said Monday it had requested Apple help it block the popular messaging app Telegram which has been banned in the country for refusing to give the security services access to private conversations.

Recommended for you

A 3-D printer that can print data sets as physical objects

June 1, 2018

A team of researchers from MIT and Harvard University has come up with a way to get 3-D printers to print objects using data sets rather than geometric representations. In their paper published on the open access site Science ...

Prototype nuclear battery packs 10 times more power

June 1, 2018

Russian researchers from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT), the Technological Institute for Superhard and Novel Carbon Materials (TISNCM), and the National University of Science and Technology MISIS have ...

Checking the global pulse for electric vehicles

May 29, 2018

A team of academic researchers is seeking clarity on predictive plug-in electric vehicle (PEV) models. An examination of more than three dozen studies is providing some meaningful insights.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.