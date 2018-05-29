New technology for enzyme design

June 1, 2018, Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg
New technology for enzyme design
The surface of the enzyme levansucrase has been redesigned to produce sugar polymers. Credit: AK Seibel

Scientists at the University of Würzburg have chemically modified the enzyme levansucrase using a new method. The enzyme can now produce sugar polymers that are exciting for applications in the food industry and medicine.

Enzymes are tools of nature that accelerate almost all biochemical reactions in living cells as biological catalysts. For this reason, enzymes have been used in the chemical industry for some time now - in detergents and cleaners, toothpastes and shampoos, but also in foods. Enzymes help in the production of paper, textiles, leather, medicines, biofuels and other products.

Enzymes from the tailoring industry

Biochemically, enzymes are proteins that are composed of natural amino acids. They form a three-dimensional structure. Just like a key fits into a lock, each specific molecule fits into an and the enzyme converts it into a new product.

Technically, it is possible to exchange individual in an enzyme and thereby change its structure so that it can now process other molecules. In this way, British scientists have created just recently a that breaks down plastic.

Surface of the levansucrase changed

Chemists from Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg (JMU) in Bavaria, Germany, have now gone a step further in the tailoring of enzymes: "We thought what fascinating possibilities would arise if we could change the surface of enzymes chemically and use the chemical space of molecules," says Jürgen Seibel , Professor of Organic Chemistry at the JMU. "We have developed a reaction that does not occur in nature in this way. It gives us a lot of freedom in reshaping enzyme surfaces. "

As the JMU scientists report in the journal Chemical Science, they first redesigned the surface of the enzyme levansucrase. Now, the enzyme can convert the table sugar (sucrose) directly into a polymer of fructose building blocks.

"So far, such a synthesis has been possible with levansucrase, but it works much more efficiently with the modified enzyme," explains Seibel. The conversion of the enzyme per second is now significantly higher; moreover, it mainly produces the desired product and no accidental by-products.

Interesting for medicine and food industry

The fructose polymer could be used as a bio-gel for tissue transplantation in medicine or in the – for example as a probiotic supplement in yogurts or baby . Because like other functional sugars, the polymer could also serve certain intestinal bacteria as food and indirectly exert a health-promoting influence on the intestinal flora of humans.

Explore further: New study reveals secrets of evolution at molecular level

More information: Maria Elena Ortiz-Soto et al. Product-oriented chemical surface modification of a levansucrase (SacB) via an ene-type reaction, Chemical Science (2018). DOI: 10.1039/C8SC01244J

Related Stories

New study reveals secrets of evolution at molecular level

April 27, 2018

A study led by ANU has retraced the evolutionary history of a modern enzyme with a technique called ancestral protein reconstruction—a discovery that will help new enzymes to be engineered for use in medicine and industry.

Computer redesigns enzyme

May 21, 2018

University of Groningen biotechnologists used a computational method to redesign aspartase and convert it to a catalyst for asymmetric hydroamination reactions. Their colleagues in China scaled up the production of this enzyme ...

Recommended for you

New technology for enzyme design

June 1, 2018

Scientists at the University of Würzburg have chemically modified the enzyme levansucrase using a new method. The enzyme can now produce sugar polymers that are exciting for applications in the food industry and medicine.

Fix for synchrotron research flaw could improve results

June 1, 2018

University of Saskatchewan researchers have found that chemicals commonly used to protect samples in synchrotron experiments actually help to damage those samples, potentially misleading scientists around the world.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.