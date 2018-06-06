How stem cells move

June 8, 2018, Newcastle University
How stem cells move

Scientists from Newcastle University have shown that human embryonic stem cells move by travelling back and forth in a line, much like ants moving along their trails.

Human are at the forefront of modern molecular biology research due to their ability to give rise to any specialist human cell type, a property known as pluripotency.

However, stem cells are notoriously hard to grow in culture so to improve this, a team of mathematicians and stem cells biologists are developing mathematical models of stem cell behaviour, from a single or a few cells up to colonies of thousands.

The research published today in Physical Biology sheds important light on how stem cells interact with each other and their environment.

"At first glance cells appeared to move around aimlessly, but with closer scrutiny subtle patterns became evident," said mathematician and Postgraduate student, Laura Wadkin, who worked alongside postdoctoral researcher Dr. Sirio Orozco and academics from the Institute of Genetic Medicine to make the discovery.

"On their own, the cells were seen to shuffle along an almost straight line, often retracing their steps like ants along ant trails.

"When in pairs, the stem cells would each wander around but stay within reach of one another. In fact, we saw that they were often tethered to each other with a narrow link of cytoplasm, a bit like holding hands."

A pair of stem cells moving. Credit: Newcastle University, UK

Computer model

It is hoped by gaining a better understanding into how stem cells react this information can be built into a computer model for predicting and potentially controlling their evolution.

Dr. Sirio Orozco, from the School of Mathematics, Statistics and Physics, said: "It is well known that stem cells are gregarious, preferring to huddle together to avoid differentiating into other cell types.

A single stem cell moving. Credit: Newcastle University, UK

"However, this is the first time this coordinated motion has been recorded and it may be a strategy to optimise the cells chances of locating other stem cells, while never straying too far from the path or their partner.

"A better understanding of this process could help us grow colonies of stem in the lab."

Explore further: Some blood stem cells are better than others

More information: Correlated random walks of human embryonic stem cells in-vitro. L E Wadkin, S Orozco-Fuentes, I Neganova, G Swan, A Laude, M Lako, A Shukurov and N G Parker. Phys Biol.

Related Stories

Some blood stem cells are better than others

May 30, 2018

In your body, blood stem cells produce approximately 10 billion new white blood cells, which are also known as immune cells, each and every day. Even more remarkably, if some of these blood stem cells fail to do their part, ...

Structure of a stem cell niche

March 1, 2018

Stem cells—specialized cells that can self-renew and generate functional cells—maintain adult tissues. They reside in a specialized microenvironment, known as a niche, that regulates their self-renewal and activities. ...

It's all about the (stem cell) neighborhood

April 9, 2018

Stem cells have the ability to develop, or differentiate, into the many cell types in the body. They also serve as a repair system to replace aged or damaged cells. With their regenerative abilities, stem cells offer enormous ...

The protein TAZ sends 'mixed signals' to stem cells

September 6, 2017

Just as beauty exists in the eye of the beholder, a signal depends upon the interpretation of the receiver. According to new USC research published in Stem Cell Reports, a protein called TAZ can convey very different signals—depending ...

Vitamins and aminoacids regulate stem cell biology

February 16, 2017

An International Reserach Team coordinated by Igb-Cnr has discovered a key role of vitamins and amino acids in pluripotent stem cells. The research is published in Stem Cell Reports, and may provide new insights in cancer ...

Recommended for you

How stem cells move

June 8, 2018

Scientists from Newcastle University have shown that human embryonic stem cells move by travelling back and forth in a line, much like ants moving along their trails.

Monkeys eat fats and carbs to keep warm

June 8, 2018

University of Sydney researchers have found monkeys living in the wild in cold snowy habitats adjust their nutrient intake to match the elevated costs of thermoregulation.

Decoding RNA-protein interactions

June 8, 2018

Thanks to continued advances in genetic sequencing, scientists have identified virtually every A, T, C, and G nucleotide in our genetic code. But to fully understand how the human genome encodes us, we need to go one step ...

The cartography of the nucleus

June 8, 2018

Nestled deep in each of your cells is what seems like a magic trick: Six feet of DNA is packaged into a tiny space 50 times smaller than the width of a human hair. Like a long, thin string of genetic spaghetti, this DNA blueprint ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.