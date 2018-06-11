June 11, 2018

Scientists in Germany seek to find mass of neutrino

Researchers in Germany have started collecting data with a 60 million euro ($71 million) machine designed to help determine the mass of the universe's lightest particle.

Physicists, engineers and technicians at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology hope the 200-metric ton (220-ton) device will narrow down or even pinpoint the actual mass of . Those are sometimes called "ghost " because they're so difficult to detect.

Scientists with the Karlsruhe Tritium Neutrino experiment, or KATRIN, said Monday they'll be taking measurements "well into the next decade" and hope to produce "high-impact results."

Researchers say determining the of neutrinos is one of the most important open questions in particle physics and will help scientists better understand the history of the universe.

Some 200 people from 20 institutions in seven countries are working on the project.

More information: Press release: phys.org/wire-news/290240092/n … t-precise-scale.html

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Scientists in Germany seek to find mass of neutrino (2018, June 11) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-06-scientists-germany-mass-neutrino.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Experiment to weigh 'ghost particles' starts in Germany
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does my ceiling glow in the dark?

Sep 8, 2024

How does output voltage of an electric guitar work?

Sep 6, 2024

Looking for info on old, unlabeled Geissler tubes

Sep 6, 2024

Brownian Motions and Quantifying Randomness in Physical Systems

Sep 2, 2024

Container in an MRI room

Sep 1, 2024

Hysteresis of a Compressed Solid

Aug 30, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)