Scientists make first 'on demand' entanglement link

June 13, 2018, Delft University of Technology
Delft scientists make first 'on demand' entanglement link
An artist impression of a quantum network based on Nitrogen Vacancies qubits in diamond. Credit: Scixel/TU Delft

Researchers at QuTech in Delft have succeeded in generating quantum entanglement between two quantum chips faster than the entanglement is lost. Via a novel smart entanglement protocol and careful protection of the entanglement, the scientists led by Prof. Ronald Hanson are the first in the world to deliver such a quantum link on demand. This opens the door to connect multiple quantum nodes and create the very first quantum network in the world. Their results are published in Nature.

By exploiting the power of quantum entanglement, it is theoretically possible to build a invulnerable to eavesdropping. However, the realization of such a is a real challenge—it is necessary to create entanglement reliably on demand, and maintain it long enough to pass the entangled information to the next node. So far, this has been beyond the capabilities of quantum experiments.

Scientists at QuTech in Delft have are now the first to experimentally generate entanglement over a distance of two metres in a fraction of a second, on demand, and theoretically maintain this entanglement long enough to enable entanglement to a third node. "The challenge is now to be the first to create a of multiple entangled nodes—the first version of a quantum internet," professor Hanson says.

In 2015, Ronald Hanson's research group was the first to generate long-lived quantum entanglement over a long distance (1.3 kilometres), , allowing them to provide full experimental proof of for the first time. This experiment is the basis of their current approach to developing a quantum internet. Distant single electrons on diamond chips are entangled using photons as mediators. However, this experiment has not had the necessary performance to create a real quantum network. Hanson says, "In 2015, we managed to establish a connection once an hour, while the connection only remained active for a fraction of a second. It was impossible to add a third node, let alone multiple nodes, to the network."

Delft scientists make first 'on demand' entanglement link
Researchers from QuTech in Delft working on the 'entanglement on demand' experiment'. From left to right: prof. Ronald Hanson, dr. Peter Humphreys and dr. Norbert Kalb, all from the group of prof Ronald Hanson of Delft University. Credit: TU Delft/Marieke de Lorijn

The scientists have now made multiple innovative improvements to the experiment. First of all, they demonstrated a new entanglement method. This allows for the generation of entanglement 40 times a second between electrons at a distance of two metres. Co-author Peter Humphreys says, "This is a thousand times faster than with the old method." In combination with a smart way of protecting the quantum link from external noise, the experiment has now surpassed a crucial threshold. For the first time, entanglement can be created faster than it is lost.

Through technical improvements, the experimental setup is now always ready for entanglement-on-demand. Hanson says, "Just like in the current internet, we always want to be online, the system has to entangle on each request." The scientists have achieved this by adding smart quality checks. Humphreys says, "These checks only take a fraction of the total experimental time, while allowing us to ensure that our system is ready for entanglement, without any manual action."

The researchers demonstrated last year that they were able to protect a quantum entangled link while a new connection was generated. By combining this and their new results, they are ready to create quantum networks with more than two nodes. The Delft scientists now plan to realize such a network between several quantum nodes. Hanson says, "Together with partners such as KPN, we want to connect four cities in the Netherlands by 2020 via quantum . This will be the very first internet in the world."

Explore further: One step closer to the quantum internet by distillation

More information: Deterministic delivery of remote entanglement on a quantum network, Nature (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-018-0200-5 , https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-018-0200-5

Related Stories

One step closer to the quantum internet by distillation

June 6, 2017

Scientists all over the world are working towards new methods to realize an unhackable internet, an internet based on quantum entanglement – an invisible quantum mechanical connection – as networking links. The greatest ...

Envisioning a future quantum internet

May 4, 2017

The quantum internet, which connects particles linked together by the principle of quantum entanglement, is like the early days of the classical internet – no one can yet imagine what uses it could have, according to Professor ...

Quantum physicists achieve entanglement record

April 16, 2018

Entanglement is of central importance for the new quantum technologies of the 21st century. A German-Austrian research team is now presenting the largest entangled quantum register of individually controllable systems to ...

Physicists set new record with 10-qubit entanglement

November 29, 2017

(Phys.org)—Physicists have experimentally demonstrated quantum entanglement with 10 qubits on a superconducting circuit, surpassing the previous record of nine entangled superconducting qubits. The 10-qubit state is the ...

Recommended for you

Scientists make first 'on demand' entanglement link

June 13, 2018

Researchers at QuTech in Delft have succeeded in generating quantum entanglement between two quantum chips faster than the entanglement is lost. Via a novel smart entanglement protocol and careful protection of the entanglement, ...

A surprising twist on skyrmions

June 12, 2018

Vortex structures are common in nature, reaching from swirls in our morning coffee to spiral galaxies in the universe. Vortices are been best known from fluid dynamics. Take the example of a tornado. Air circulates around ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.