June 7, 2018

Refund ordered for Austrian car buyer over Dieselgate

Volkswagen admitted in 2015 that it had equipped 11 million diesel cars with software capable of falsifying the results of anti-
Volkswagen admitted in 2015 that it had equipped 11 million diesel cars with software capable of falsifying the results of anti-pollution tests and covering up emissions up

A Vienna court has ordered a car dealer to reimburse a customer who bought a Volkswagen car because it was fitted with software designed to cheat emissions tests, the buyer's lawyers said Thursday.

"If the plaintiff had known that software designed to cheat had been installed on the vehicle concerned, she wouldn't have bought it," the Commercial Court said according to part of the ruling cited by the Poduschka law firm, who represented the customer.

The judgement, if not overturned on appeal, will mean that the car dealer will have to take back the vehicle, bought for 26,500 euros ($31,300) in 2012, and to pay out a refund with interest totalling 29,000 euros.

The plaintiff's lawyers said the judgement was the most favourable decision from the Austrian courts to date for a .

In autumn 2015 Volkswagen admitted that it had equipped 11 million of its with software capable of falsifying the results of anti-pollution tests and covering up emissions up to 40 times over authorised limits.

The scandal has already cost the car giant more than 21 billion euros ($25 billion) in recalls and legal cases. Several other car manufacturers have since also been investigated over similar practices.

© 2018 AFP

Citation: Refund ordered for Austrian car buyer over Dieselgate (2018, June 7) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-06-refund-austrian-car-buyer-dieselgate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

BMW sued in US over diesel emissions
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)